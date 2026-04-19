Lenskart issued an apology and updated its style guide for employees on Friday — capping off nearly a week of social media outrage. The backlash stems from a policy document that outlined an “acceptable dress code” curtailing employees from sporting bindis, sacred threads and religious wristbands. The statement came even as CEO Peyush Bansal’s wife faced fresh scrutiny over her political affiliations and purported social media posts.

“We have heard you. Clearly and openly. Over the past few days, our community and customers have spoken – and we have listened. Today, we are standardizing our In-Store Style Guide and sharing it publicly and transparently. These guidelines explicitly and unambiguously welcome every symbol of faith and culture our team members carry – bindi, tilak, sindoor, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada, hijab, turban, and more. Not as exceptions. As who we are,” the company wrote in an official statement.

Lenskart insisted that its stores were run by people “who bring their beliefs, traditions, identity to work every day”. The company assured that “every policy, every training material, and every communication that carries the Lenskart name will reflect these values”.

“That is not something we will ever ask anyone to leave at the door. If any version of our workplace communication caused hurt or made any of our team members feel that their faith was unwelcome here, we are deeply sorry. That is not who Lenskart is, and it is not who we will ever be.