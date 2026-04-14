In the late 1960s, in Tamil Nadu, a boy was born into a world far removed from robotics, operating rooms, and billion-dollar medical companies. He grew up in Chennai, studied engineering, left India in the early 1990s like many ambitious young engineers, and slowly built a career in the United States that moved from research labs to medical device innovation.

Over time, his work began to shape how complex spine surgeries are done across the world, and slowly, he turned ideas from engineering into life-changing medical tools. That boy, who started his journey in Chennai and never chased the spotlight even after reaching the top of his field, is David C. Paul.

Today, Globus Medical is valued at around $11–12 billion, according to Forbes. Despite stepping down from the CEO role in 2017, Paul continues to hold a significant ownership stake, historically estimated between 15% and 25%, along with a strong influence from earlier corporate structures. His net worth is estimated at about $2.3 billion, or roughly ₹19,000 crore, according to Forbes.

From Chennai classrooms to a spine-repair empire

David C. Paul grew up in Tamil Nadu and studied Mechanical Engineering at the University of Madras, now Chennai. Like many Indian engineers of his generation, he moved to the United States in the early 1990s to explore bigger opportunities in technology and research.

He went on to Temple University in Philadelphia, where he completed his master’s in Computer Integrated Mechanical Engineering Systems. During this time, he worked as a research engineer in biomaterials, which helped connect his engineering skills with the medical world. That early exposure stayed with him.

After finishing his studies, Paul joined Synthes, a major Swiss orthopaedic company that later became part of Johnson & Johnson. He worked his way up to Director of Product Development. His work focused on spine and trauma devices. This gave him a close, practical view of how the medical device industry worked from the inside.

But it also showed him what was broken. Many products were not fully designed around surgeons’ real needs, especially in minimally invasive spine procedures. And a few large companies controlled most of the market, making change difficult and thus the slow process.

The leap that changed everything

In 2003, at around 36 years old, Paul made a bold decision. He left Synthes and started his own company, Globus Medical, in Audubon, Pennsylvania. He wanted to build a company that moved faster than the giants, listened directly to surgeons, and designed better spinal implants, instruments, and biologics.

However, the early years were not smooth. In 2004, Synthes filed a lawsuit against Globus Medical and Paul, claiming misuse of proprietary information. The matter was later settled over time, along with related patent disputes.

Meanwhile, the company kept building products for minimally invasive spine surgery, expandable cages, and biologic solutions that supported bone growth and recovery.

By 2012, Globus Medical went public on the New York Stock Exchange. The timing worked in its favour, as global demand for spine surgery was rising.

But the real shift came a few years later. Around 2017–2018, the company developed and refined the ExcelsiusGPS robotic navigation system. This platform combined robotics, imaging, and navigation to help surgeons perform spinal procedures with better accuracy. It became one of the key drivers of Globus Medical’s growth.

The quiet billionaire who lets his work speak

In August 2017, Paul stepped down as CEO, citing personal reasons, including health concerns at the time. Still, he remained Executive Chairman of the Board. Under new leadership, Globus expanded further, and in 2023, it completed a major all-stock merger with NuVasive, valued at around $3 billion at the time. The deal created one of the largest companies in the spine and musculoskeletal space, with Globus shareholders holding majority ownership.

What makes David C. Paul stand out is not just what he built, but how quietly he built it. He lives in Audubon, Pennsylvania, with his family and keeps a low public profile. People who know him describe him as an engineer at heart, someone more comfortable solving technical problems than speaking in public.

Globus Medical also maintains a presence in Chennai. In a world where success is often loud, his story is the opposite.