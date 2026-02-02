After spending years raising their children, many parents feel proud and curious to see how their kids are doing in adult life. For some, that curiosity also includes seeing where their children work and what their everyday world looks like. For an Indian mother visiting her son in the US, this became a moment that touched thousands online.

An Indian man working in the US, Chandran Thangaraj, recently shared a heartwarming video of his mother visiting his office at Charles Schwab. The video caught attention on social media for its simplicity and emotion.

Chandran captioned the video, “Office tour with Amma.” In the clip, his mother is seen standing outside the modern Charles Schwab building, dressed gracefully in a saree. Later scenes show her inside the office as Chandran proudly points out his name. She is also seen enjoying snacks at the office cafeteria, sipping coffee, walking through the workspace and posing happily outside the building.

Wow, Indian girl brought her mom to USA & giving her workplace experience for a day❤️❤️❤️❤️



Proud moment of her 👏👏



pic.twitter.com/byS3O4RoKq — BB Mama (@SriniMama1) February 1, 2026

‘Office tour with amma’

The video shows a special moment for many Indian parents whose children live and work abroad. It shows not just an office visit, but a mother getting a glimpse of her son’s life in another country.

Chandran has shared more videos featuring his mother during her visit. In one, he takes her around San Francisco, showing her the city. Another video captures an emotional moment at the airport as she prepares to leave.

‘Such an amazing moment of pride for her’

Netizens hailed the son for taking her to the office and said it is indeed a proud moment. A user on X wrote, ‘Dream of every Indian parent.’ Another added, ‘Blessed are the parents who get to see their children rise above hardships they experienced for a large part of their lives.’ ‘sweetest thing i saw today, this must be the primary goal of every child apart from their own, just make them proud for one time do what you want to do,’ claimed a user.

‘This is so heart warming.Not just taking her mom to the USA, but letting her experience her workplace for a day that is pure love and respect Mom is sacrifices, daughter is success… moments like these hit different, Truly a proud moment,’ added another netizen