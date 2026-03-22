The 12th Anime Trending Awards winners list was announced on Sunday, March 22.

The usual fan-favourite supernatural pick, Jujutsu Kaisen, neither made the cut on the winners’ roster nor the nominations, as its third season premiered in January 2026, depriving fans of any action in 2025. Even with all the best 2025 anime focusing on the Anime Trending Awards 2026 ceremony, big hits like Demon Slayer, Solo Leveling, My Hero Academia, and the Haikyu movie failed to secure the top anime awards of the night.

‘Underrated gem’ wins Anime of the Year

The underrated and much-loved Umamusume franchise ended up snagging both the Anime of the Year and Anime Movie of the Year awards at the 16th Anime Trending Awards. Umamusume: Cinderella Gray was crowned Anime of the Year after garnering a total of 11,721 votes to secure the top spot among 21 nominees. The Apothecary Diaries Season 2, Re:ZERO Season 3, and My Hero Academia‘s final season took the following spots.

The ranking for this year’s Anime of the Year nominees is as follows:

Rank Anime of the Year Nominees Votes 1 Umamusume: Cinderella Gray 11,721 2

The Apothecary Diaries S2 10,243 3 Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- S3: Counterattack Arc 7,486 4 My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON 7,146 5

Takopi’s Original Sin 6,559 6 My Dress-Up Darling S2 5,495 7 Orb: On The Movements of the Earth 5,238 8 GACHIAKUTA 4,967 9 The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity 4,512 10 DAN DA DAN S2 3,965 11 Secrets of the Silent Witch 3,565 12 Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun S2 2,576 13 This Monster Wants To Eat Me 2,468 14 SPY x FAMILY S3 2,325 15 DanMachi V: Goddess of Fertility Arc 1,648 16 Blue Box 1,415 17 WITCH WATCH 1,381 18 Solo Leveling S2 -Arise from the Shadow- 1,267 19 WIND BREAKER S2 1,038 20 The Shiunji Family Children 808 21 SANDA 606

Top Anime Awards: 12th Anime Trending Awards winners list

Anime of the Year: Umamusume: Cinderella Gray

Anime Movie of the Year: Umamusume: Pretty Derby Beginning of a New Era

Other nominees: A Few Moments of Cheers; Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc; Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Yaiba Infinity Castle; Ghost Cat Anzu; Given The Movie: To the Sea; Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle; Look Back; Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain; The Colors Within; Trapezium

12th Anime Trending Awards: Character Awards

Boy of the Year: Jinshi from The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

Girl of the Year: Oguri Cap from Umamusume: Cinderella Gray

Supporting Boy of the Year: Kitahara, Jo from Umamusume: Cinderella Gray

Supporting Girl of the Year: Belno Light from Umamusume: Cinderella Gray

Couple or Ship of the Year: Rintarou x Kaoruko from The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity

2026 Anime Trending Awards: Aspect Awards

Best in Adapted Screenplay: Umamusume: Cinderella Gray

Best in Animation: Umamusume: Cinderella Gray

Best in Character Design: Umamusume: Cinderella Gray

Best in Episode Directing and Storyboard: “To You in 2016” – Takopi’s Original Sin EP 1

Best in Original Screenplay: Zenshu

Best in Sceneries and Visuals: The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

Best in Soundtrack: The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

Best in Voice Cast: Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Season 3: Counterattack Arc

Anime Trending Awards: Theme Song Awards

Opening Theme Song of the Year: “Mirage” from Call of the Night Season 2 (performed by Creepy Nuts)

Ending Theme Song of the Year: “Kawaii Kawaii” from My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 (performed by PIKI)

Anime Trending Awards – Genre

Action or Adventure Anime of the Year: My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON

Comedy Anime of the Year: SPY X FAMILY Season 3

Drama Anime of the Year: Takopi’s Original Sin

Fantasy Anime of the Year: Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World – Season 3: Counterattack Arc

Mystery or Psychological Anime of the Year: The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

Romance Anime of the Year: The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity

Scifi or Mecha Anime of the Year: Dr Stone Science Future

Music Anime of the Year: Rock is a Lady’s Modesty

Sports Anime of the Year: Umamusume: Cinderella Gray

Supernatural Anime of the Year: Dan Da Dan Season 2

Slice of Life Anime of the Year: My Dress-Up Darling Season 2

Voice Acting Awards

Best Voice Acting Performance by a Male: Takeo Ootsuka as as Jinshi (The Apothecary Diaries S2)

Best Voice Acting Performance by a Female: Aoi Yuuki as as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries S2)