Fintech startup Belo briefly lost access to its workflows and data this week as Anthropic suspended the company from using its AI tool Claude. The details were shared via social media by Chief Technology Officer Pato Molina — a cautionary tale against relying too heavily on a single AI platform.

Molina shared the incident on X (formerly Twitter), saying more than 60 accounts linked to his organisation were suddenly taken down without prior warning or a clear explanation. The suspension disrupted operations, as employees lost access to key workflows, integrations and past conversations that were central to their work.

Anthropic cites policy violation

He also shared the official communication from Anthropic, which attributed the suspension to automated systems flagging potential violations. The message read: “Hello, Our automated systems detected a high volume of signals associated with your account which violate our Usage Policy. These signals were, in turn, reviewed by our team to validate our system’s findings. As a result, we have revoked your access to Claude. To appeal our decision, please fill out this form or learn more about the appeals process here.

Regards

Anthropic’s Safeguards Team.”

‘Very bad UX and customer service’: Pato Molina

Expressing frustration over the lack of clarity and support, Molina wrote, “@claudeai you took down our entire organization with 60+ accounts belonging to a legitimate company for no apparent reason, without any explanations. The only way to appeal the decision is by filling out a Google Form? Very bad UX and customer service.”

@claudeai you took down our entire organization with 60+ accounts belonging to a legitimate company for no apparent reason, without any explanations. The only way to appeal the decision is by filling out a Google Form? Very bad UX and customer service. pic.twitter.com/lV4IXiI3B5 — Pato Molina (@patomolina) April 17, 2026

In a follow-up post, he warned other companies about the dangers of depending entirely on a single AI provider. “Anthropic decided to shut down our entire organization for an alleged violation of their terms of use. Which specific policy we breached, I haven’t the faintest idea: we simply got an email and that was it, goodbye Claude. If you want to appeal the decision, you have to fill out a Google Form—ridiculous as it sounds”.

Anthropic decidió dar de baja a toda nuestra organización por una supuesta infracción de sus condiciones de uso. Qué política específica infringimos no tengo ni la menor idea: simplemente recibimos un mail y listo, adiós Claude. Si querés apelar la medida hay que completar un… https://t.co/L3E6hPDeht — Pato Molina (@patomolina) April 17, 2026

Adding to it Molino mentioned that, “Suddenly, more than 60 people were left without a fundamental tool for getting work done. Integrations, skills, conversation histories: everything lost or, in the best-case scenario, on indefinite hold. A huge lesson for any software company that relies on AI tools in critical processes. Never put all your eggs in one basket”.

Access restored after 15 hours

The issue, however, was later resolved after Molina’s posts gained traction online. Anthropic restored access to Belo’s accounts after more than 15 hours, with the CTO describing the incident as a “false positive.” “They restored our access. Apparently it was a false positive. And as always: Twitter is a service,” he wrote on X.

Nos restauraron el acceso. Aparentemente fue un falso positivo. Y como siempre: Tuiter es servicio. https://t.co/8GcHFI6t3u pic.twitter.com/ajwkLgSD5o — Pato Molina (@patomolina) April 18, 2026

Lesson for companies using AI tools

While services were reinstated, the episode has sparked a broader conversation about operational risks in the growing use of AI tools within organisations. Reflecting on the experience, Molina noted the trade-offs involved in using multiple AI platforms versus relying on one.

“Having more than one AI platform within a company has advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage is operational continuity in the event of a service disruption, as we are experiencing with Claude. In our case, we also have Gemini, but switching means losing conversation history and integrated processes. It’s not critical, but it takes time to adapt to the change,” he said.