A 24-year-old software engineer at Meta says he has adopted an intentionally minimalist lifestyle despite earning more than $300,000 annually in Silicon Valley, choosing aggressive investing and financial independence over luxury spending.

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Raymond Zeng, who moved to the San Francisco Bay Area after spending two years in Dallas, says his long-term goal is to retire around the age of 30 while continuing to focus only on expenses he considers meaningful.

‘My living situation is very Spartan’

“I’ve been told by many of my friends that my living situation is very “Spartan.” I don’t own a car, couch, or even a TV.”

“For me, that lifestyle is intentional. I could afford more furniture if I wanted it, or expand my lifestyle to be more spendy,” Zeng said, according to Business Insider.

Zeng said he prefers investing, travelling, and spending on hobbies rather than filling his apartment with items he “rarely” uses. He added that a major part of personal finance is deciding where money actually improves quality of life.

Saving up to $20,000 in some months

The Meta engineer said he earns between $7,000 and $8,000 monthly excluding bonuses and stock compensation, which account for nearly 60% of his overall pay package. After taxes and retirement contributions, his take-home income is around $4,000 a month.

“Depending on the month, I’ll save anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000,” Zeng said, according to Business Insider.

He said his financial plans are closely tied to the FIRE movement — short for Financial Independence, Retire Early — though he acknowledged that investment performance and career changes could alter his timeline.

Bay Area rent but minimalist living

Zeng currently pays $2,600 per month for a one-bedroom apartment in the Bay Area, a figure he considers reasonable compared to apartments closer to his office that can cost well above $3,500 monthly.

He said he deliberately chose a location near a Bay Area Rapid Transit station, allowing him easy access to cafes, grocery stores, and other essentials without needing a vehicle.

No TV, no car, and barely any furniture

“I live pretty minimally by design. My living room doubles as both my workspace and hobby area, and instead of owning a TV, I just use my computer since I rarely watch television,” Zeng said, according to Business Insider.

He added that he rarely hosts guests, reducing the need to furnish the apartment extensively. His bedroom setup includes only basic essentials such as a bed, blanket, pillow, and a filing cabinet that doubles as a nightstand.

“One thing I did splurge on, though, was a $400 bidet, which felt worth it as a quality-of-life upgrade.”

Company meals help keep expenses low

Zeng also avoids owning a car, relying instead on walking, public transportation, rideshares, and company shuttle services to get around. According to him, transportation costs are often close to zero in many months.

Food spending is similarly restrained. He said he spends around $300 monthly on groceries and budgets roughly $75 for dining out, although employer-subsidized breakfast and lunch frequently reduce those costs further.

VR social life became an ‘accidental cost saver’

“Most weekends, I spend time in VR with friends who live too far away to see regularly in person.”

He said virtual reality has become a major part of his social life, allowing him to stay connected with friends while unintentionally cutting back on spending associated with bars, restaurants, and frequent outings.

Zeng also spends several hundred dollars each month on travel and hobbies, including annual credit card fees that help him maximize airline rewards and signup bonuses.

Travel points and furry community spending

“That strategy has paid off. Last year, I used points to book business-class flights from Los Angeles to Singapore for my dad and me, avoiding what would have been over $5,000 in airfare.”

Part of his discretionary spending also goes toward the furry community, where he commissions artwork, designs characters, and attends conventions. He described the hobby as a creative outlet outside his work in the tech industry.

“I’m also saving up for a custom fursuit, which can cost as much as $7,000 depending on the maker.”

Tracking every dollar through spreadsheets

Zeng said he maxes out his retirement accounts every year, including his 401(k), Roth IRA, and health savings account, while also investing additional money into brokerage accounts.

He estimates that if his investment growth continues as planned, he could accumulate more than $2 million by age 30 and over $7 million by age 40.

Flexible approach to FIRE goals

“I also track everything very closely. Every month, I create a new version of a budgeting spreadsheet that I designed myself.”

He said he regularly updates spreadsheets covering taxes, income projections, and investment performance, while also discussing financial strategies on Reddit, Discord, and YouTube.

“One of the biggest ideas I’ve taken from the FIRE community is to build the life you want and then save for it. However, I’m flexible — if my circumstances change, then so will my retirement plans.”