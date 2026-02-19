As French President Emmanuel Macron wraps up a whirlwind three-day visit to India, he isn’t just leaving behind signed defense pacts and AI roadmaps, he’s leaving behind a trail of viral digital footprints that have set Indian social media ablaze. Podcaster and entrepreneur Raj Shamani has dropped a short teaser for his upcoming podcast episode featuring Macron and it’s already going viral.

Raj Shamani teases podcast with Macron

In the teaser shared on Instagram, Shamani welcomes Macron while wearing dark sunglasses. Many people online saw it as a light-hearted dig at US President Donald Trump, who had earlier poked fun at Macron’s sunglasses during a speech in Davos. The clip lasts just a few seconds, but it’s already got everyone talking.

In the video, Shamani keeps the sunglasses on as he greets the French president, “Welcome to Figuring Out.” Macron looks at him and replies, “For sure.” The two then break into laughter, wrapping up the brief exchange on a light note.

When and where to watch Shamani-Macron podcast

The full episode of Figuring Out is scheduled to premiere tonight, February 19, 2026, at 9:09 PM IST on Shamani’s YouTube channel.

Macron’s India Visit

But the podcast was just one part of the story. Macron is currently on his fourth visit to India. After finishing meetings and bilateral talks in Mumbai, he arrived in New Delhi to take part in the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

Throughout his trip, Macron’s Instagram feed had a clear Indian touch. From Mumbai to New Delhi, his posts felt tailored for a local audience, especially younger users who follow global leaders online.

Several of his reels used popular Indian songs. In one video, the phrase “Jai Ho” played in the background, a line Indians connect with pride and celebration, as he highlighted the growing partnership between France and India.

In Mumbai, Macron met Bollywood actors including Anil Kapoor and Manoj Bajpayee. The meeting included a “fusion” lunch, mixing paneer bhurji dumplings with French-style ratatouille. The menu was designed to blend French culinary techniques with Indian flavours.

Later, during the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, Macron shared an AI-generated image of himself and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a heart gesture.

Modi-Macron meet: More than just a state visit

Behind the music, the podcast clip, and the Instagram reels, there were serious discussions taking place. France and India are working to strengthen “Special Global Strategic Partnership.” The visit included talks on defense cooperation, artificial intelligence, and innovation.

At the AI Impact Summit, Macron said, “Innovation is a driver of our growth.” The India-France Year of Innovation 2026 will cover many areas — science, technology, artificial intelligence, healthcare, sustainable development, culture and education.

Over the years, France has become one of India’s most important defence partners. During this visit, the two leaders agreed to increase joint research and production in air, naval and land defence systems. They will also work together on new technologies that can be used for both military and civilian purposes.

President Macron invited PM Modi to attend the G7 Summit in France in 2026. PM Modi welcomed the invitation and said India remains committed to global discussions on economic stability and other major issues.