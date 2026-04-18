Despite the Donald Trump administration’s promises to fix the US affordability crisis, American workers continue to grapple with the cost of living even as inflation appears to have come down from its 2021/2022 highs. In recent times, numerous videos showing young Americans reaching their breaking point over rising costs have gone viral on social media.

Videos show young Americans suffering amid rising costs

In one such video circulating across SNS platforms, a young woman was seen experiencing a nervous breakdown in her car. Crying uncontrollably, the person says, “I am f***ing stressed out!”

“We should not be working like this,” she continues through her tears of anguish. “I work my a off, and I can’t even pay bills.” She adds that while many people advise against comparing yourself with others, one can’t help but fall into the vicious trap.

“I see all these people going to Coachella… and buying all types of sht… and I’m over here… can’t even pay my fing rent.”

In a similar video, yet another young woman is heard wailing, “Why is gas $5 a gallon? Why do I have to pay rent? Why is rent so high?” The extremely stressed-out woman then wonders, “This is the beginning of life… What am I supposed to do forever? Let’s get a f**ing horse.”

How many Americans are struggling due to the cost of living crisis?

According to a survey conducted by Ipsos, nearly 49% of US residents reported struggling to afford their regular rent or mortgage payments. The numbers highlighted therein have significantly shot up compared to a similar survey from spring 2025, suggesting that affordability challenges have worsened for Americans.

The survey commissioned by Redfin, which provides real estate agent services in the US and Canada, further indicated that Gen Z adults have been hit the hardest, with about 67% saying they are having a hard time covering housing costs. Meanwhile, the uneven graph across generations showed that 53% of millennials, 54% of Gen Xers, and 36% of baby boomers are struggling.

Consequently, the worsening situation has pushed many to make sacrifices. Among those struggling to manage housing payments, 39% are eating out less, and 34% are taking fewer vacations, according to the Ipsos survey. On top of that, 17% reported working additional hours, and 16% even claimed to have sold possessions to afford housing. Other measures also included 15% skipping out on meals altogether and 14% postponing medical care.

Fielded to 4,000 US residents, the survey was conducted in November 2025.

Iran war impacting fuel prices

As the US-Israel war on Iran stretches into its seventh week, Americans continue to face big troubles at the gas station amid rising global fuel prices.“Before [Donald] Trump and [Israeli prime minister Benjamin] Netanyahu started their war, gas in my town was $2.70 a gallon. Now it’s $4.19, and I’m terrified it’s going to go closer to $5 before all is said and done,” a 42-year-old mother in central Utah told The Guardian.

Rising gas prices have made it harder for Mandy to visit one of her children, who has disabilities and lives hours away.“It was already expensive to go see her, but now it’s all but out of our budget, which is absolute anguish for her and me. We live in a rural area. There is no public transportation,” she added.

Similarly, a 56-year-old woman with disabilities, living on a tribal reservation in Oregon, said higher prices have impacted her ability to access much-needed medication.

“My caregiver and I have had to cut back our trips to pick up my prescriptions, even though they are necessary. Because I live in rural Oregon, the basic necessities are 40 minutes away, so if a doctor calls in an additional prescription after I’ve already been in town for the week, that prescription has to wait for the following week for me to pick it up,” Lisa told The Guardian.

“Medical transportation is now doubled up, with many rides being a ‘ride-share’. So what used to be a four-hour trip is now easily five to six hours with the additional person – not great when you are dealing with numerous medical issues.”

The average gas price in the US is now more than $4 a gallon, up from about $3 a year ago, amid the Iran war. Earlier this week, the US Labor Department reported that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it hits consumers, increased 0.5% from February and 4% from March 2025. This marks the biggest year-over-year gain in over three years. Meanwhile, energy prices have surged 8.5% from February.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified.