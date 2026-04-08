In today’s world, conversations around work-life balance have become important than ever, especially when it comes to Gen Z. They are often labelled as “different” in their approach to work, this generation is slowly pushing companies to rethink long-held norms.

In one such instance, a Growth strategy manager, Pranav Karmakar shared an experience on LinkedIn that was relatable to many. A new Gen Z employee had just joined his team. During the first week of onboarding, a manager mentioned, “We sometimes stay late during peak periods.” The employee listened, nodded, and then asked, “Is that paid… or just expected?.” The room fell silent. “It wasn’t said with attitude,” Karmakar wrote. “It was just a question.”

When ‘growth’ is questioned

The moment did not end there. Later that day, while discussing “growth opportunities,” HR explained the scope for taking on more responsibilities. The same employee responded with another question: “Does growth include raises, or just more responsibility?” Once again, there was no immediate answer. These were questions that many had perhaps thought about, but never asked.

A shift in perspective

Gen Z is often criticised for being unwilling to go the extra mile. Many young professionals today have grown up watching older generations doing intense work cultures including working weekends, missing personal milestones, and dealing with burnout, often without proportional rewards.

“They’ve seen the pattern,” Karmakar noted.Rather than avoiding hard work, Gen Z seems to be redefining it. They are asking what is expected, what is compensated, and what they are working towards. “They still work hard,” Karmakar wrote. “They just don’t want to work for nothing.”