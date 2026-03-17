Travel is about to get a lot easier for travellers from India, China, and the Dominican Republic. People holding certain US visas or Green Cards can now enter this South American country without applying for a separate visa for tourism or business trips. The change is designed to make travel smoother, encourage tourism, and support business opportunities, all while keeping security measures strong.

Under the updated rules, travellers with qualifying US visas or permanent resident cards can skip the usual visa process. This new policy has been introduced by Argentina, giving international visitors a simpler path to enter the South American nation.

“Under the revised policy, the Argentine government recognises US permanent resident cards and select US visas as substitute documentation for an Argentine visa. This measure aims to simplify immigration procedures, facilitate the entry of travellers, and strengthen tourism and commercial ties while maintaining robust security standards,” said Matias Celatti of Newland Chase.

Argentina lets Argentina let travellers use US visas for easier entry

Who can benefit:

Chinese travellers who have:

A valid US visa in one of these categories: B1/B2, B2, J, B1, O, P (P1, P2, P3), E, or H-1B, or A valid US Green Card, can visit Argentina for up to 30 days without needing a tourist or business visa. Those with other types of US visas still need an Argentine visaa.

Indian travellers who hold:

A valid US visa in B1/B2, B2, J, B1, O, P (P1, P2, P3), E, or H-1B, or A valid US Green Card can enter Argentina for tourism up to 90 days without an Argentine visa. Travellers with other visa types must get a visa before travelling.

Dominican travellers with:

A valid US visa in B1/B2, B2, J, B1, O, P (P1, P2, P3), E, or H-1B, or A valid US Green Card, can visit Argentina for tourism up to 90 days without needing a visa. Other visa holders must apply for an Argentine visa in advance.

According to Newland Chase, the new rule gives more flexibility for travellers who already have the right US visas or Green Cards. People can travel to Argentina more easily, with less paperwork. Employers sending employees abroad for short-term work will also find it easier to plan trips. However, it’s important for travellers and organisations to check that all documents are valid before departure.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.