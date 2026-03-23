An Indian-American plastic surgeon posted an Instagram reel distancing the South Asian diaspora community from FBI Director Kash Patel. The clip mocking one of the top officials of the second Donald Trump administration, who is of Indian origin, has gone viral at a time when he continues to face flak for mass firings at the government agency and his use of the FBI jet at the expense of taxpayers’ money, among other controversies.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Indian-origin doctor trolls FBI’s Kash Patel in viral video

Dr Dhivya Srinivasa, who has made it a habit to trend as the “Clapback Queen” on the internet for her unfiltered opinions, brutally trolled Patel in a video she claimed to have made for her “Gujarati brothers and sisters” this week. In the now-viral reel, the FBI chief became the object of the double board-certified breast reconstruction surgeon’s ridicule.

Claiming to speak on behalf of the entire Indian-American community, the doctor said that the diaspora wasn’t “mad” that his significant other is “the typically offensive white girl who thinks Hindu is a language.” Srinivasa went on to emphasise that the community wasn’t even affected by the fact that Patel had “Americanised” his real name, Kashyap, to Kash to fit in.

“You took a name that has ancient scholarly gravitas and changed it to something that sounds like a Russian fintech cashback app,” the doctor continued, railing at the Gujarati-origin FBI director.

She then asserted that the reason Indian people “universally” hate him was “because our genetics couldn’t even save you.” While listing her wordy insults of Patel, Dr Dhivya Srinivasa said that even though eyes are hailed as one of Indians’ “best features,” Patel’s eyes make it seem as if he is “permanently auditioning to be an extra in an M Night Shyamalan film.”

Like the Indian-American doctor’s taunting remarks, much of the recent online commentary about Patel has sneeringly made references to his appearance. Even last year, footage of a White House press briefing with an unusually wide-eyed Kash Patel went viral online, eliciting “cocaine eyes” jokes and more.

Kash Patel’s FBI jet use, Epstein controversy highlighted in viral reel

The viral doctor went on to compare the criticism surrounding Patel’s use of the FBI jet and the expenditure of other Indian-origin people, while also taking a dig at him for being a Trump aide.

“Another thing about Indian people: when we’re rich flexing, it’s because we’re spending our own dollars… our own degrees, our business acumen. When the Ambanis are boarding the private jet, it’s because they own the fleet. When you see the 17th billionaire Indian wedding on your feed, it’s because papa ji (dad) spent his own dollars,” she continued.

Addressing him with his real Indian name, Srinivasa added, “You know what Indian people don’t do, Kashyap? They are not out here spending other people’s money.”

She even drew comparisons between Indian people fighting to pay the bill at a restaurant and Patel trying to answer a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ question at a Congressional hearing. As per Srinivasa, the former fight harder to take the lead as opposed to Patel, who chose to recite the alphabet when asked about Trump’s connection to the Jeffrey Epstein files.

At a September 2025 hearing, the FBI director took great pains to avoid Rep Eric Swalwell’s question: “Did you ever tell the attorney general that Donald Trump’s name is in the Epstein files?”

Instead of simply answering with a yes or no, Patel’s attempts to dodge the question frustrated the US representative. After a heated back and forth, Swalwell again asked him, “Did you tell Donald Trump that his name was in the Epstein files? Yes or no.”

Consequently, Patel fired back, “Why don’t you try spelling it out if you’re going to mock? Use the alphabet! No? A, B, C, D, E, F … don’t want to do it?”

Alluding to the hours-long congressional hearing from last year, the Indian-origin doctor said the “least Indian thing” he could do was to borrow US taxpayer dollars to board a private jet for social media. Srinivasa described Patel as “the worst version of a Gen Z influencer.”

The doctor further mocked him, saying, “We don’t need you to have custom Jordans, we need you to have a custom plan on how you’re going to release Epstein files.

She also pointed out that Indians are especially renowned for being smart, which has led many to win spelling bees, not something like slamming “beers like a desperado groupie,” as she took a dig at his viral locker-room partying with the US men’s hockey team at the Winter Olympics.

“Indian folks, we are out here running Google,” she went on as she got ready for the day. “…carrying the world’s healthcare without MBBS baddies, literally inventing math.” Turning to the FBI director, she said, “You, though, Kashyap Vinod Pramod Patel, you’re Gujarati. Gujaratis are known for being shrewd businessmen and businesswomen. Do you know what Gujaratis will never be known for? Taking the fall for a crusty old white man.”

Before concluding her tirade, she even argued that Patel’s own mother wouldn’t be proud of him.