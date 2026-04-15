Freedom 250 celebrations kicked off in the Indian capital, New Delhi, this week, honouring the upcoming 250th anniversary of US independence. Ahead of America’s monumental birthday on July 4, 2026, the US Embassy in India also joined in on the preparation for the big day by rolling out a line of ‘Happy Birthday America’ autorickshaws in Delhi streets.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, took to his official X account to announce the news on Tuesday night (IST). “Thrilled to kick-off the #Freedom250 celebrations from New Delhi, previewing vibrant autos featuring @POTUS and iconic American images that will be rolled out across the city to mark the start of this special journey,” he wrote on the social media platform. “As we celebrate America’s 250th, we also honour the strength and dynamism of the U.S.-India partnership. Stay tuned as #Freedom250 travels across India.”

Alongside his message, Gor also shared a photo of autorickshaws featuring photos of US President Donald Trump all lined up and ready to take over Delhi streets. The commonly spotted yellow-and-green two-wheelers turned into an unusual sight upon being decked with US flag-themed banners. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMERICA!” and “250 YEARS OLD” messages have been plastered over these banners, with some even replacing an image of the Statue of Liberty with that of Trump.

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While boasting of strong ties between the US and India, Gor naturally posted photos with the Indian leader as well. In one such camera click added to the tweet, he is seen with his signature beaming smile, while posing with Member of Lok Sabha and Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor, and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Indian netizens bash ‘stereotypical’ auto campaign for America250 celebrations

Some users took issue with the US Embassy in India sticking to the “auto stereotype” to represent the South Asian country. “Dude, why would you choose Rickshaw? Just collaborate with Ola and Uber,” a user complained on X. The US envoy was also snapped taking a ride in the ‘Namo Auto’ in Bengaluru earlier this year.

Yet another person echoed the message, saying, “Why does the West always choose to highlight the impoverished side (Auto) of India, rather than showcasing our electric mobility, buses, or metro? This always raises the concern: are we truly seen as equals?”

Thrilled to kick-off the #Freedom250 celebrations from New Delhi, previewing vibrant autos featuring @POTUS and iconic American images that will be rolled out across the city to mark the start of this special journey. As we celebrate America’s 250th, we also honor the strength… pic.twitter.com/t61CptCAB7 — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) April 14, 2026

“Forget the war, oil and gas shortages… take a ride instead,” read another quote tweet alluding to Gor’s post.

Someone else said, “Trumpian rickshaws in long lines, due to the #IranWar, at CNG pumps will be quite a sight to see. A different user wrote, “Every time it’s the Embassy or the Ambassador obsessed with autos, reducing India to a stereotype they can comfortably understand.”

On the contrary, some others were happy to see the friendship between the US and India appear to reset after a prolonged stretch of tensions over tariffs imposed by the Trump administration and the much-delayed trade deal between the countries.

Nonetheless, a certain faction of X users from India was still troubled to see America strengthen its ties with Pakistan, especially in the context of Trump’s repeated attempts at taking credit for mediating between India and Pakistan last year amid the Operation Sindoor development at the time. Now, Pakistan has emerged as a “peacemaker” between the US and Iran by holding talks in Islamabad in the wake of the escalating war in West Asia and Gulf countries. The devastating conflict, in turn, has become the cause for major fuel shortages across the globe, with the retaliatory Iranian closure of the Strait of Hormuz currently in place.

At the same time, others couldn’t ignore that if the vision of USA-themed banners being plastered on Indian autos were to be flipped, Americans wouldn’t be happy about an Indian celebration in US streets.

Although Trump openly celebrated Diwali by lighting a diya in the Oval Office last year, numerous processions for Indian or Hindu festivals have often triggered vitriolic anti-India comments on social media, with the far-right-leaning crowd calling for the mass deportation of H-1B visa workers of Indian origin or worse.

Freedom250 tour kicks off in India after Modi-Trump call

Sergio Gor’s post commemorating the launch of the Freedom250 (also known as America250 or Semiquincentennial) celebrations that will lead up to July 4, i.e. the 250th anniversary of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence in 1776, came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed that he had once again received a call from his “friend” President Donald Trump.

“We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors,” the Indian PM wrote on X. “We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas.” Narendra Modi also affirmed that the two leaders discussed the ongoing West Asian conflict, while stressing the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and secure to ensure global supply.

Quote-posting PM Modi’s message on X, Gor described the interaction between the Indian leader and Trump “a very positive and productive call.”

While Gor has already hinted at more events across India in the next few months as part of the US 250th anniversary celebrations, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also expected to visit the South Asian country in May. Rubio’s wide-ranging talks with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other officials are slated to follow up on a meeting between him and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Washington, DC.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified.