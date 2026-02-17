Financial educator and entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki, best known for his bestselling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again warned of a massive stock market crash. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Kiyosaki said the “biggest stock market crash in history” is now very close and urged people to prepare.

Referring to his earlier book Rich Dad’s Prophecy, he reminded followers that he had predicted such a crash years ago. “In Rich Dad’s Prophecy published 2013 I warned of the biggest stock market crash in history still coming. That giant crash is now imminent,” he wrote.

I Am Warning You: In Rich Dad’s Prophecy published 2013 I warned of the biggest stock market crash in history still coming. That giant crash is now imminent. The good news is those of you who followed my rich dad’s warning and prepared….the coming crash will make you richer… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) February 17, 2026

Prepared investors could benefit

While many investors fear market crashes, Kiyosaki said he is actually looking forward to it. According to him, those who prepared in advance could see massive gains. “The good news is those of you who followed my rich dad’s warning and prepared…the coming crash will make you richer beyond your wildest dreams,” he said. However, he also cautioned that those who are unprepared may suffer heavy losses. “For those who are not prepared the coming crash will be your worst nightmare.”

Kiyosaki shared details of his own investment strategy. He said he holds “real gold, silver, Ethereum and Bitcoin” and stressed that he does not believe in what he called “fake gold, silver, or Bitcoin.” He also revealed that he is continuing to buy Bitcoin even as prices fluctuate.

‘I am buying more Bitcoin’, says Kiyosaki

“I am so bullish on Bitcoin I am buying more and more as Bitcoin’s price goes down,” he wrote. Explaining his reasoning, Kiyosaki pointed out the limited supply of the cryptocurrency. “There will only ever be 21 million Bitcoin and there are nearly 21 million Bitcoin already in circulation. Get the message?”

According to him, market panic creates opportunity. “I will be buying more Bitcoin as people panic and sell into the coming crash,” he added. He believes that crashes are not something to fear but moments when valuable assets become cheaper. “Market crashes are priceless assets going on sale.”

Kiyosaki ended his message with a clear call to action: “Let this crash make you richer.”