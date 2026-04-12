Industrialist Harsh Goenka has sparked a conversation online after sharing a reflective post on X following the collapse of high-stakes talks between the United States and Iran.

ALSO READ Viral video: Indian family surprises house help with air cooler amid scorching heatwave

Weighing the situation, Goenka expressed mixed emotions about the outcome of the negotiations and their broader implications.

“Should I celebrate that peace talks failed because it was held in Pakistan?

Or be sad because it means more war, more loss, more economic hardship everywhere, including our Country.

Confused! Let me know.”

His remarks quickly drew attention, as users debated the geopolitical and humanitarian consequences of the failed dialogue.

Talks collapse after long negotiations, no deal reached

The negotiations between the United States and Iran ended without an agreement after nearly 21 hours of discussions. According to US Vice President JD Vance, the talks broke down after Iran declined to accept key American conditions related to nuclear development.

Speaking to reporters, Vance emphasised Washington’s position on the issue.

“But the simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Should I celebrate that peace talks failed because it was held in Pakistan?

Or be sad because it means more war, more loss, more economic hardship everywhere, including our Country.

Confused! Let me know. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 12, 2026

The discussions, which were held in Pakistan, took place against the backdrop of an ongoing conflict that has already claimed thousands of lives and disrupted global markets. The war has now entered its seventh week, adding urgency to diplomatic efforts that ultimately failed to yield results.

Zarif criticises US approach, warns of continued deadlock

Reacting to the breakdown, former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif offered a pointed critique of the US negotiating stance, suggesting that the approach itself may have hindered progress.

Taking to X, Zarif questioned the premise of the talks and highlighted what he described as a flawed strategy.

“Want to know why negotiations did not succeed?” he wrote, before referencing a remark by Vance: “They have chosen not to accept our terms.”

“Bingo,” Zarif added, arguing that “no negotiations – at least with Iran – will succeed based on ‘our/your terms’.”

He further stressed that meaningful diplomacy requires mutual respect and cannot be built on unilateral demands. According to Zarif, any lasting resolution would depend on recognising sovereign equality rather than imposing conditions.

“The US must learn: you can’t dictate terms to Iran. It’s not too late to learn. Yet,” he noted.

The developments have intensified global concerns, with observers warning that the failure of talks could prolong the conflict and deepen economic and geopolitical instability.