When you visit a museum or a memorial, there is usually a certain way people behave. You walk around, read the plaques, look at the structure, and take in the history of the place. Many people pause and sometimes simply stand in silence.

But a recent video from the National World War II Memorial in Washington, DC, has created a heated debate online after two Indians were seen dancing there while filming a reel. The short clip, which circulated on social media, leading to criticism, with many users arguing that a war memorial is not the place for dance videos.

A memorial meant to honour sacrifice

The National World War II Memorial opened in 2004 at the National Mall. It honours the 16 million Americans who served in the US armed forces during World War II, the efforts made on the home front, and the more than 400,000 Americans who lost their lives.

It is located between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument and the memorial features 56 granite columns arranged around a large plaza and fountain. Two large arches symbolise victory in the Atlantic and Pacific theatres of the war.

Social media backlash

Once the video began circulating, social media users reacted strongly.

“This is the World War II Memorial in #WashingtonDC. Some places deserve respect, not the IT department making socially awkward TikTok dances. They ALL have to go back,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “War Memorial is not a picnic spot to frolic around and shoot Reels please.”

Some reactions linked the incident to what they see as a problem with social media culture. One user wrote that TikTok and Instagram Reels had caused “brain roti in a whole generation” and questioned whether people would be able to “recover from that.”

Others said the incident shows a pattern of tourists using serious historical locations as content backdrops. One comment pointed out that the behaviour is not limited to Indians, saying they had seen “Whiteys pose for selfies, do Reels at Auschwitz.”

Absolute disgrace. A war memorial is a place of sacrifice and silence, not a stage for TikTok dances. This level of disrespect unfortunately shames the entire Indian community. These morons need to be identified and held accountable. https://t.co/e65KvuoJ01 — Sriram (@SriramMadras) March 5, 2026

The backlash soon took another turn, with some users saying the video showed poorly on Indians as a whole.

“Absolute disgrace. A war memorial is a place of sacrifice and silence, not a stage for TikTok dances,” one user wrote, adding that such behaviour “unfortunately shames the entire Indian community.”

Some posts also claimed the individuals in the video were working in the United States on H-1B visas and claimed they should be sent back, although there has been no confirmation about their identities or visa status.

Another post circulating online claimed, “Indian couple working in the United States on H-1B visas went to the World War II Memorial in Washington DC and danced there amid the ongoing war between Iran and the United States.”

One user wrote that some people see dancing there as “tone-deaf or using hallowed ground as a fun backdrop,” but others feel the memorial also celebrates victory and national spirit.