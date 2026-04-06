A recent post by entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo on LinkedIn has struck a chord with professionals, highlighting how intelligence alone does not guarantee career growth and may sometimes even hold individuals back.

In his post, Warikoo explained that being smart can often lead to overthinking, hesitation, and a tendency to play safe—factors that can slow down progress instead of accelerating it. He outlined seven common mistakes he frequently observes, along with practical ways to overcome them.

“Ready is not a feeling. It’s a decision.” Many people delay starting because they think they need more confidence or preparation. But in reality, clarity often comes after taking the first step, not before it.

Skills over titles, feedback over ego

Warikoo emphasised that chasing designations rather than capabilities can be a short-sighted approach. “The title fades. The skills stay.” He suggested that long-term career growth depends more on what individuals can actually do than the labels attached to their roles.

He also pointed out that professionals often misinterpret feedback. “Treating feedback as judgement, not data” holds people back. Instead of viewing it as criticism, he advised using feedback as a tool for improvement and better decision-making.

Consistency, patience and perspective matter

Another key observation was the tendency to work in isolation. “Building skills in isolation instead of building relationships alongside them” can limit growth opportunities, he noted, stressing the importance of networking alongside skill development.

Warikoo also flagged impatience as a major barrier. “Quitting too early because results don’t show up fast enough” is a mistake many professionals make, especially in the early stages of their careers.

Finally, he addressed the issue of comparison. “Comparing their chapter 2 to someone else’s chapter 10.” He noted that such comparisons create unnecessary pressure and ignore differences in experience and timing.

The post sparked widespread engagement on LinkedIn, with many users sharing similar experiences of delaying action, overthinking decisions, or giving up too soon. Several comments echoed the idea that execution often matters more than planning, while others highlighted how the pursuit of perfection can hinder progress.

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The broader takeaway from Warikoo’s message is that career success is less about intelligence alone and more about taking action, building relationships, and maintaining consistency over time.

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