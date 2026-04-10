The “Battle of the Royals” is heating up as Rajasthan Royals (RR) face the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 16 of IPL 2026.

The match will be played on Friday, April 10 2026 at the in Barsapara in Guwahati, will be RR’s last home game in the Northeast before they return to Jaipur.

Both teams are in good form and are placed near the top of the points table. So far this season these two teams have been among the best and are setting the pace in the league.

Position Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate (NRR) 1st Rajasthan Royals 3 3 0 6 +2.403 2nd Punjab Kings 3 2 0 5 +0.637 3rd Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 0 4 +2.501

Rajasthan Royals are currently at the top of the table boosted by a big win over Mumbai Indians that improved their net run rate (NRR).

However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) look even stronger in some ways. Even though they’ve played one match less, their NRR (+2.501) is better and they’ve been very consistent in defending their title.

If RCB win this match they will likely move to the top spot. If RR win they will strengthen their lead and stay ahead in the race for the playoffs.

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Guwahati Pitch Report: A Batters’ paradise awaits RR and RCB

The pitch at Barsapara is great for batting. It usually has true bounce and good pace, which makes it easier for batters to play their shots right from the start. This ground is known for high-scoring matches and exciting games.

It has also been a kind of second home for Rajasthan Royals where many matches have seen lots of runs on a flat pitch and a quick outfield.

The highest IPL score here is 199/4 against Delhi Capital (RR vs DC in 2023), while the lowest is 127 all out against Chennai Super Kings (CSK vs RR in 2026).

For today’s match between RR and RCB fans can expect plenty of boundaries. With players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli playing the 200-run mark could be challenged.

Guwahati Weather Forecast:

For Friday, April 10, 2026, the weather in Guwahati is expected to be mostly sunny during the day and clear at night.

Hourly Weather Outlook:

Morning/Afternoon: Mostly sunny with a high of around 26°C. There is a small 20% chance of rain during the day.

Mostly sunny with a high of around 26°C. There is a small 20% chance of rain during the day. Evening (Match Time): The sky should be clear. Temperatures will drop to about 17°C at night, with only a 10% chance of rain, so conditions should be good for the match.

The sky should be clear. Temperatures will drop to about 17°C at night, with only a 10% chance of rain, so conditions should be good for the match. Wind & Humidity: Light northwest winds at about 7 mph, and humidity around 71%.

Head-To-Head: RCB Hold the edge over RR

Across 34 matches played since the inaugural season in 2008, the competition has been incredibly tight

Category Statistics Total Matches Played 34 RCB Won 17 RR Won 14 No Result / Abandoned 3 Highest Score (RR) 217/4 (2018) Highest Score (RCB) 205/5 (2025)

Venue Dominance