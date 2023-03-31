scorecardresearch
IPL 2023 GT vs CSK LIVE Score: Opening ceremony shortly; Suspense over Dhoni continues as Pandya aims dreamy start

GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Score: The opening match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kins starts at 7.30 pm IST today.

Written by Sports Desk
Updated:
GT vs CSK Match Today Live scorecard: Gujarat Titans is set to take on Chennai Super Kings at 7:30 pm IST today at the Narendra Modi Staidum in Ahmedabad.
GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Channels. (Image: PTI)
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans are set to tackle Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the IPL 2023 today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will be preceded by a grand opening ceremony where various celebrities including Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandana and Tamanna Bhatia will perform. The ceremony will be held at 6:00 pm IST. 

While Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans emerged victorious in the last season of the IPL, MS Dhoni’s CSK bombed in a terrible fashion. GT had an edge over CSK in the last season and chances are they might outperform this time as well. But it definitely isn’t going to be easy because with rumours of this being Dhoni’s last IPL, CSK is going to do its best to put a strong front and bring the trophy home.

GT vs CSK: When and where to watch the opening match?

The opening match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kins starts at 7.30 pm IST on Friday, March 31. It will be broadcasted on Star Sports Channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. One can also catch the live streaming of the match on Jio Cinema. For over-to-over updates, you can also stay connected here with us at financialexpress.com.

GT vs CSK: Probable XI

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid-Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet- Singh, Tushar Deshpande

Indian Premier League, 2023Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad   31 March 2023

Gujarat Titans 

vs

Chennai Super Kings  

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 1 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

16:43 (IST) 31 Mar 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: Playoff Schedule

Schedule for playoffs: The first qualifier of the IPL 2023 will be held in Kolkata on May 24. The eliminator match will be held on May 25. The second qualifier will then be held on May 27 in Ahmedabad and the final will also be held there on May 29.

16:31 (IST) 31 Mar 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: When is the opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony is set to begin at 6:00 pm IST at the Narendra Modi Staidum in Ahmedabad today. The ceremony will see performances by famous celebrities including Arijit Singh, Tamanna Bhatia and Rashmika Mandana.

IPL 2023 GT vs CSK LIVE: The opening match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kins will begin at 7.30 pm IST on Friday, March 31. It will be broadcasted on Star Sports Channels and live streamed on Jio Cinema. You can also stay connected with financialexpress.com for live updates.
First published on: 31-03-2023 at 16:22 IST

