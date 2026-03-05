India vs England HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd Semi-Final, T20 World Cup 2026: India beat England by seven runs in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5 (Thursday). Despite making 254 batting first, IND were given a run for their money by Jacob Bethell’s brilliant century. India will now face New Zealand in the final of the tournament on March 8 (Sunday) in Ahmedabad. [Check IND vs ENG Full Scorecard Here].
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026
India
253/7 (20.0)
England
246/7 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day – 2nd Semi-Final )
India beat England by 7 runs
India vs England Semi-Final Highlights
After England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and opted to field first, Will Jacks got the wicket of Abhishek Sharma. But then the biggest mistake happened as Brook dropped Sanju Samson off Jofra Archer, when the Indian opener was on 15. Though Ishan Kishan was removed by Adil Rashid, Sanju hit back-to-back fifties, carrying on from his unbeaten 97 from Kolkata.
But he failed to get his hundred, getting out for 89 off 42 off the bowling of Will Jacks. Suryakumar Yadav was stumped by Jos Buttler off Rashid. Shivam Dube, who was going great guns, got run-out for 47. Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma then played lofty shots and before getting out. That took India to 253/7.
England, chasing record 254 to win, lost seven wickets but reached 246, which is a record second innings total in a T20 World Cup knockout as well. Hardik Pandya got the wicket of Phil Salt to start the proceedings. Jasprit Bumrah removed Harry Brook courtesy of a brilliant catch, probably the catch of the tournament from Axar Patel. Jos Buttler was cleaned up by Varun Chakaravarthy and Tom Banton was bowled by Axar. The left-arm spinner then took yet another stunner to send Will Jacks packing.
But, it was Jacob Bethell and he alone that kept things going. But two tight overs from Jasprit Bumrah in the 18th and Hardik Pandya in 19th meant that he had to get 30 off the last over. Him getting run-out off the first ball meant that India had the game in the pocket. Therefore, despite three sixes in a row by Jofra Archer, India won by 7 runs.
IND vs ENG Semi-Final Toss Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
The toss between India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his English counterpart Harry Brook was won by the latter, who decided to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rehan Ahmed being replaced by Jamie Overton in the English playing 11 was the only change in between the two sides from their last Super 8 matches.
Know about the Live Streaming Details for IND vs ENG Semi-Final Here
India vs England Playing 11, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup 2026
India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Full Scorecard Highlights
India vs England Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Wankhede Classic Comes To End With IND in Final
Thanks for tuning into FE Sports by Financialexpress' coverage of the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 as India beat England by 7 runs to reach the final where they will meet New Zealand and try to defend their title. It was great bringing all the action to you. I, Abhishek Singh, will take your leave to join you back again with the final on Sunday.
But before I do that, here's something for you to watch and enjoy.
India vs England Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: We are going for the title says Surya
Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, winning captain Suryakumar Yadav said, "Unbelievable feeling. Playing in India, leading an unbelievable side. Samson knew what he knew right when he went in. Team required it from him, it was due. I told Harry how much more do we need to score against them. They were always in the chase, but the way the bowlers pulled the game away was unbelievable. You know how capable Bumrah is."
"We need to give credit to T Dilip, our fielding coach. Boys are responding well. Guys have been going the extra yard, that's showing up. Till No. 3 all is settled, as soon as we saw Rashid, Dube was the perfect match up. Was very nervous, heart rate would've been 160-175. The moment we entered, it was already 80% full, hope we gave the crowd a good game. Going for the title in India there will be pressure, but the players and support staff will be excited," he added.
India vs England Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook admits his mistake
Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, losing captain Harry Brook said, "We thought there might've been hold, spin in the first inns, slid onto the bat nicely and India batted well. I'll hold my hands up and admit I made a big mistake dropping Samson. We weren't good enough in the field. We mis executed, and can't afford to do that against India. Bethell was absolutely unbelievable, he'll earn some serious money. To see him taking it from ball one, showed the world what he can do. We had a good tournament, we should be extremely proud of how we played. We stuck to it the whole game, unfortunately we were on the wrong side."
India vs England Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Player of the Match Sanju Samson speaks
Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, Player of the Match, Sanju Samson said, "Feels great, I knew I got some form going from the last game. I thought I need to make the most out of my form, gave myself extra time. We know no score is stoppable, wanted as much as possible. England came close, played really well. Good semi-final. You need to assess conditions, we've played a lot of cricket here, know chasing is easier."
"But the way myself and Ishan was batted, we knew 250 should be possible. Very happy. All credit goes to Bumrah, once in a generation. Think this award should go to him. Unbelievable feeling to play here, we wanted to put in a positive result. Hundred doesn't matter, it's not a Test or an ODI game where you can go up and down. Happy to get whatever I'm getting and in a winning effort," he added.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Historic match in records
Here are all the records that have been created by this Semi-Final match.
Team playing in consecutive T20 WC finals
Pakistan - 2007 and 2009
Sri Lanka - 2012 and 2014
India - 2024 and 2026
Boundary count tonight: 73 (39 fours and 34 sixes) - the most in a T20 WC match, well clear of the next best: 61 between England and South Africa at this venue in 2016
India has made it to the final for the fourth time in T20 WCs, the most for any team.
Most sixes in a T20 WC match
34 - IND vs ENG, Mumbai WS, 2026 SF
31 - WI vs ZIM, Mumbai WS, 2026
30 - NED vs IRE, Sylhet, 2014
28 - IND vs ZIM, Chennai, 2026
25 - ENG vs ITA, Kolkata, 2026
Most runs from No.6 or lower in a T20 WC edition
226 - Will Jacks in 2026 (SR: 176.56)
218 - Misbah-ul-Haq in 2007 (SR: 139.74)
175 - Cameron White in 2010 (SR: 149.57)
171 - Michael Hussey in 2010 (SR: 172.72)
167 - Sam Curran in 2026 (SR: 120.14)
Highest match aggregates in Men’s T20Is
517 - SA vs WI, Centurion, 2023
499 - IND vs ENG, Mumbai WS, 2026
496 - IND vs NZ, Thiruvananthapuram, 2026
489 - IND vs WI, Lauderhill, 2016
488 - NZ vs AUS, Auckland, 2018
488 - Bulgaria v Serbia, Sofia, 2022
Previous highest in T20 WCs: 459 - ENG vs SA, Mumbai WS, 2016
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Indian innings summary
IND vs ENG Semi-Final Live Score Updates
England, chasing record 254 to win, lost seven wickets but reached 246, which is a record second innings total in a T20 World Cup knockout as well. Hardik Pandya got the wicket of Phil Salt to start the proceedings. Jasprit Bumrah removed Harry Brook courtesy of a brilliant catch, probably the catch of the tournament from Axar Patel. Jos Buttler was cleaned up by Varun Chakaravarthy and Tom Banton was bowled by Axar. The left-arm spinner then took yet another stunner to send Will Jacks packing.
But, it was Jacob Bethell and he alone that kept things going. But two tight overs from Jasprit Bumrah in the 18th and Hardik Pandya in 19th meant that he had to get 30 off the last over. Him getting run-out off the first ball meant that India had the game in the pocket. Therefore, despite three sixes in a row by Jofra Archer, India won by 7 runs.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Men in Blue win by 7 runs
IND vs ENG Semi-Final Live Score Updates
Six!! Too late, Should have struck on his first go, But now 21 needed off two.
Wide!! He is making the over long.
Six!! No no balls and that would be it for India.
Six!! Despite three sixes off the last three balls, it is India who win by 7 runs and move to the final.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Bethell run out
Run-out!! This was not supposed to be the outcome. But it is. Bethell here is run out trying to run two, although he was not suer that he wanted to.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: 30 needed off 6 to win for ENG
IND vs ENG Semi-Final Live Score Updates
Nine off the first five balls including a wicket off the Pandya 19th over.
Clutch Pandya is at it again. He bowls a dot ball to finish the 19th. It was free hit for Overton.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Pandya gets Curran
Wicket!! That is a much-needed breakthrough for India as Curran is unable to clear the field here and Tilak Varma takes a good catch under pressure to send the batter packing.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Century for Bethell
Six!! That would be a century for Jacob Bethelll and what a knock has it been. He has done the damage but the win still away from England. A hundred off 45 balls from Bethell
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Tight from Bumrah, ENG need 39 off 12
IND vs ENG Semi-Final Live Score Updates
It's Bumrah and as expected, he has gone for just two off his first three balls.
Make that four off the first four balls.
The Englishmen would look to attack the last two balls I guess.
Just a single here. They are planning to get this over done with. But this is basically a free hit, it's the last ball and they take only a single. Bumrah is done here with six off his last over.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Bethell in 90s, 200 up for ENG
IND vs ENG Semi-Final Live Score Updates
SIX!! 12 off the over already now as Bethell hits a six and goes into the 90s with England's 200 up.
Four!! Cut away, intentionally. It was thick edge and it went for a four.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: 55 needed off 20 for ENG
Arshdeep Singh comes in for his final over. SO India want to kill it before the 20th or they want to make sure that if it coms to the 20th which will be bowled by Bumrah they have at least 20 to defend.
Dot!! Was that a reverse swing? Yes, it was and it is Arshdeep who has got the ball to reverse and that's a dot ball.
Bethell at strike and he manages to play the wide yorker for a single here.
This is brilliant bowling from Arshdeep so far.
Hit hard but only for two runs.
Pulled away but only for a single. Pandya was on to the ball very quickly. Two more to go.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: 8 off Bumrah over
IND vs ENG Semi-Final Live Score Updates
There is no match for Bumrah and he is showing exactly why.
Just two off the first two balls and pressure on England.
Four!! Just a tad bit down the leg and Curran says thank you so much.
Dot!! A lot of changes in the field, but it is the change in the length does Curran. Yorkers from Bumrah are unplayable.
7 off the first five balls. Make that 8 off the over and no team will feel bad about that over.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Bethell into the 80s
IND vs ENG Semi-Final Live Score Updates
Four!! With a four, Bethell is now into 80s and has Sam Curran for support, who by the way has played a dot first ball here.
Four!! Curran is up and going with his boundary as well.
The last five overs to come and England need to hit 14 an over in those five overs.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Axar-Dube combine to catch Jacks out
IND vs ENG Semi-Final Live Score Updates
Wicket!! If after three wides you can get the wicket, well you can bowl a lot of them as Axar Patel with another stunner turns the game on its head.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Three wides in a row from Arshdeep
IND vs ENG Semi-Final Live Score Updates
Four!! Wide outside off and Bethell hits it over short third and backward point even as Bethell was outside the leg stump, for a four.
This is brilliant running from the two here. They run two.
A dot ball and it brings the cheers from the full to the brim Wankhede here.
Two more runs. Now the target for the English is not looking too distant here. Nine off the first five.
That was too wide. 10 off the over with the last ball to come.
Wide give again. But the ball was on the wide line there. It is a 7 ball over already. Make that an eight ball over with one ball to come.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: 150 up as Jacks hits it huge
IND vs ENG Semi-Final Live Score Updates
Six!! That travelled and travelled big time as the ball was there to be hit and Jacks hit it alright.
Four!! Misfield and by Surya and that would be four more.
The target is below 100 now. Well fielded by Rinku there as 15 comes off the over.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: 50-partnership between Bethell and Jacks
IND vs ENG Semi-Final Live Score Updates
Four!! Bethell gets another boundary here.
Six off the first three balls here.
Eight off the first five now. Last ball coming up.
Six!! On the last ball, he has been launched over mid-wicket for a six.
IND vs ENG Semi-Final Live Score Updates
Wide!! Bumrah is into the attack here.
Four!! That would be one of the great shots here as Jacks gets a four here.
Fifty!! They are running great here the two young Englishmen. Fifty up for Bethell and it has come in just 19 balls.
Four!! That is just amazing from Bethell. He has pulled this like a pro and nobody moved in the field as everybody saw it rocket towards the boundary ropes for a four.
Full toss wasted by Bethell here.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Brilliant over from Axar
IND vs ENG Semi-Final Live Score Updates
Big chance goes begging here. Axar Patel needed to hit the stumps even if there was no direct hit. Not to be. And Bethell is saved.
Big appeal for LBW and the umpire says not out. They run two here. Two leg byes.
Dot ball. Axar is bowling into the pitch here. Five balls and no boundaries so far.
Just six off the over. This is golddust.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Bethell on fire
IND vs ENG Semi-Final Live Score Updates
Bowl wherever you want to and Bethell will hit you for a boundary is what is going on here at the moment.
This is assault and a half from the English young guns as they have brought up 113 in just 9 overs.
IND vs ENG Semi-Final Live Score Updates
Six!! Reverse hit for a six
Six!! Down the ground and the result is same.
Wicket!! Banton misses the length and is found lacking as the ball crushes into his stumps
Four!! That would be 16 runs and a wicket from the 8th over
IND vs ENG Semi-Final Live Score Updates
Six!! Jacob Bathell says wait on. wait on mate. We are not here for exhibition.
Four!! And make that 13 off the over so far.
A double will make that 15 off the seventh over.
IND vs ENG Semi-Final Live Score Updates
Fifty has come up for England and just as I write, Varun Chakaravarthy strikes.
Wicket!! Googly and Buttler , trying to hit that out of Wankhede, doesn't get anything on that and Buttler is out for 25.
20 and a wicket off the last powerplay over.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Bethell hits hat-trick of sixes
Six!! Bethell goes big and gets a six first ball
Six!! Make that two in a row here
Six!! Three in a row. What is Bethell is up to here? That's a hat-trick of sixes with the latest being the best of the lot with a switch hit.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Brilliant from Bumrah
IND vs ENG Semi-Final Live Score Updates
Six!! Jacob Bethell hits a six to open his account.
That would be just seven runs and a wicket off the fifth over.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Axar Patel stunner sends Brook back
Wicket!! Frame that video, wouldn't you Axar? I had seen Shahid Afridi take a catch following the ball. And here I have seen something better than that. Axar just doesn't run behind the ball, he chases it, and dives full length to complete the catch. Bumrah has a wicket and England are two down.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Buttler hits a SIX
IND vs ENG Semi-Final Live Score Updates
Four!! Short and pulled away big time for a four by Brook here.
Six!! Jos Buttler decides to end it well as he hits a six and that would be 13 off the fourth over.