India vs England HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd Semi-Final, T20 World Cup 2026: India beat England by seven runs in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5 (Thursday). Despite making 254 batting first, IND were given a run for their money by Jacob Bethell’s brilliant century. India will now face New Zealand in the final of the tournament on March 8 (Sunday) in Ahmedabad. [Check IND vs ENG Full Scorecard Here].

Match Ended ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026 India

253/7 (20.0) vs England

246/7 (20.0) Match Ended ( Day – 2nd Semi-Final )

India beat England by 7 runs View Scorecard

India vs England Semi-Final Highlights

After England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and opted to field first, Will Jacks got the wicket of Abhishek Sharma. But then the biggest mistake happened as Brook dropped Sanju Samson off Jofra Archer, when the Indian opener was on 15. Though Ishan Kishan was removed by Adil Rashid, Sanju hit back-to-back fifties, carrying on from his unbeaten 97 from Kolkata.



But he failed to get his hundred, getting out for 89 off 42 off the bowling of Will Jacks. Suryakumar Yadav was stumped by Jos Buttler off Rashid. Shivam Dube, who was going great guns, got run-out for 47. Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma then played lofty shots and before getting out. That took India to 253/7.



England, chasing record 254 to win, lost seven wickets but reached 246, which is a record second innings total in a T20 World Cup knockout as well. Hardik Pandya got the wicket of Phil Salt to start the proceedings. Jasprit Bumrah removed Harry Brook courtesy of a brilliant catch, probably the catch of the tournament from Axar Patel. Jos Buttler was cleaned up by Varun Chakaravarthy and Tom Banton was bowled by Axar. The left-arm spinner then took yet another stunner to send Will Jacks packing.

But, it was Jacob Bethell and he alone that kept things going. But two tight overs from Jasprit Bumrah in the 18th and Hardik Pandya in 19th meant that he had to get 30 off the last over. Him getting run-out off the first ball meant that India had the game in the pocket. Therefore, despite three sixes in a row by Jofra Archer, India won by 7 runs.

IND vs ENG Semi-Final Toss Updates, T20 World Cup 2026

The toss between India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his English counterpart Harry Brook was won by the latter, who decided to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rehan Ahmed being replaced by Jamie Overton in the English playing 11 was the only change in between the two sides from their last Super 8 matches.

Know about the Live Streaming Details for IND vs ENG Semi-Final Here

India vs England Playing 11, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup 2026

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Live Updates

India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Full Scorecard Highlights