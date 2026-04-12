Several countries including Egypt, Indonesia, Myanmar and Bangladesh have envisaged interest in importing wheat after India lifted nearly four-year old ban on wheat exports.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade is likely to allocate wheat exports quota soon, sources said.

Trade sources said that with some supply disruption because of geo-political reasons, the wheat exports prospects in the current year looks promising. This comes after the government in February, 2026, allowed shipments of 2.5 million tonne (MT) of grain and an additional 0.5 MT of processed wheat products, citing surplus stocks and a prospect of a record harvest.

“With Indian wheat cost and freight (CFR) rates to Bangladesh hovering around $ 275-280 per tonne, exports appear viable and competitive. While recent unseasonal rains raise minor quality concerns, the Government approvals signal strong potential for trade, supporting farmers alike,” Navneet Chitlangia, President, Roller Flour Millers’ Federation of India, told FE.

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Qualitative Challenges

India, the world’s second-largest wheat producer after China, had imposed the ban on wheat and wheat-product exports in May 2022 due to concerns over food security, a smaller harvest, and rising inflation.

At the beginning of April, FCI held over 22 MT of wheat stock against a buffer of 7.46 MT. Trade analysts say this comfortable stock position has contributed to price stability in retail markets.

The average retail prices of wheat according to the department of consumer affairs was Rs 30.81/kg, a marginal decline of 3% on year.

Chitlangia also stated that recent unseasonal rains, hailstorms, and associated winds have impacted wheat crops across 9 states and 152 districts, affecting over 4.2 million hectare. “This has caused qualitative losses of 20-30% in affected areas—primarily grain discolouration, loss of lustre, and elevated moisture content—along with a quantitative loss of 2 MT,” he said.

120 MT Record Harvest

The agriculture ministry has projected a record 120 MT of wheat output in 2025-2026 crop years (July-June), trade sources said that output is definitely higher than 117 MT in 2024-25 crop year.

The area under wheat this season has increased to 33.41 million hectares (mha), 3% higher than last year, exceeding the normal sown area of 31.2 mha.

Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stated that unseasonal rains and hailstorms have damaged standing rabi crops across 0.24 million hectare so far across several states, with the wheat crop being the most affected.

The government is aiming to buy over 30 MT of wheat during 2026-27 marketing year (April-June) from the farmers in key producing states – Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to bolster stock and ensure supplies under the public distribution system. The government has announced a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2585/quintal for current marketing years.