South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2019, beating more than 90 contestants, including Miss India, from around the globe. The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by American comic-turned-TV personality Steve Harvey, held at Tyler Perry Studios here on Sunday. Indian contestant Vartika Singh crashed out of the world's biggest beauty pageant after securing a place in the top 20. Let us take a look at the images from Miss Universe 2019 event: