Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Pragati Maidan’s revamped ITPO complex on July 26. The complex, which has a campus area of approximately 123 acres, will host the upcoming India’s G20 Leaders meetings. It also consists of a Convention Centre which has a huge seating capacity of 7,000 individuals! This makes it bigger than the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia which has a seating capacity of approximately 5500. We are here to give you an inside looks into one of the grand infrastructural marvels of India with these magnificent pics. Take a look! (Image: PIB India)