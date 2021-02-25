Rahul Gandhi’s Kerala tour has been anything but formal trip. Dressed in cool T-shirts and crisp Khakis, the Congress MP from Wayanad can be seen driving a tractor, interacting with nonagenarians and swimming with fishermen in Kerala. While the strong political messages against the Narendra Modi government are very much there, Gandhi’s simple, disarming way of interacting with ordinary people is simply unmissable! On Wednesday, Gandhi decided to test the waters in a unique manner when he jumped in the sea along with the fisherman in Kollam’s Vaddy Harbour. Here’re glimpses of Gandhi’s Kerala visit: