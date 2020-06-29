In Karachi, four heavily armed militants attacked the busy Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday morning, killing four security guards and a police officer before being shot dead in an exchange of fire, media reports said. The unidentified militants opened indiscriminate fire and lobbed hand grenades at the main gate of the multi-storey building as they tried to storm it, media reported. The police and Rangers' officials arrived at the scene and killed all the four terrorists near the entrance gates, Sindh Rangers said. (Reuters Photo)