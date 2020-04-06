Work from home: How to keep your (new) remote worker productive?

In India remote working—also called location-independent working—is rare.

By Pankaj Gulati

Although ‘work from home’ is not a novel concept globally, in India remote working—also called location-independent working—is rare, especially at those organisations where using desktop is still the norm. While managing efficiency and productivity in such a situation can be a task, a few tips can help with a smooth transitioning to a virtual workspace.

Use the latest systems: Adopt the latest, most accessible software to facilitate smooth functioning of the virtual office. Tools such as Microsoft Office, Skype, Microsoft Teams and Google Sheets are useful programs for conducting meetings, daily discussions.

Set deadlines and hold regular team meetings: Maintain a system of holding a team meeting or a one-on-one interaction with each team member and their task list either by email, call or videoconferencing.

A remote IT help team on standby: When employees are in an office, any technical error in their systems can be troubleshot with one dial to IT help desk. But in a remote working set-up, network issues are bound to happen, which can hamper employee productivity. Make sure there is a dedicated IT team on call that can solve network issues remotely or guide employees in case of system-related issues.

Remote work is normal workday: Trust your teams, have faith that employees are getting work done even if their leaders cannot see them working. Treat work from home as a normal working day; instructions are delivered on videoconferencing or a call rather than face-to-face. Help create a comfortable culture in the team and ease panic and stress, if any.

The author is Chief People & Marketing Officer, Fincare Small Finance Bank. Views expressed are personal.