By Ashok Thombre

In today’s connected world, a country’s power is no longer judged only by its economy or military. The strength of its education system and the skills of its people are becoming just as important. Countries that produce capable graduates, encourage innovation, and stay connected to global knowledge are better able to influence international decisions, trade, and diplomacy. Education is no longer just a domestic issue—it has become a key tool in shaping a country’s global image and influence.

For India, which has one of the largest youth populations in the world, this creates both an opportunity and a challenge. With so many young people, the country has a strong advantage.

Education as a Driver of Global Engagement

Education today plays a much bigger role in international relations than just student exchanges or scholarships. A strong education system helps countries take part in global discussions, influence policies, and lead in innovation. Countries with skilled people can build better trade relationships, tackle global issues like climate change, and spread their culture more effectively.

India has made steady progress in this area. According to the Economic Survey 2025–26, the number of higher education institutions has increased significantly, along with student enrolment and literacy levels. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has also focused on making Indian education more global and positioning the country as a knowledge hub.

Recent rankings also show improvement. Many Indian universities have climbed in global rankings, and India has performed well in future skills indicators. A large number of Indian students continue to study abroad, especially in the United States, showing strong global engagement.

However, there are still challenges. Differences in education quality, infrastructure, and access remain, especially in rural and less developed areas. Reports have pointed out gaps in learning outcomes, skill development, and inclusivity. Employability is also a concern, with only about half of graduates considered ready for jobs.

India has improved in human development indicators, including education, but experts say more investment is needed to fully benefit from its young population.

Bridging Policy and Practice

Experts believe India needs to align its education system more closely with global standards. This includes updating curricula, focusing on skills like digital technology, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development, and building stronger international partnerships.

Efforts are already underway. Policy initiatives are encouraging foreign universities to set up campuses in India, which could help improve quality and attract international students. These collaborations can also boost research and innovation.

At the same time, making education more inclusive is essential. Ensuring equal access for students in rural areas and disadvantaged communities will not only strengthen society but also improve India’s global image. A strong and fair system at home supports better outcomes on the global stage.

Moving Toward Greater Global Influence

To strengthen its global position, India needs to include global issues in education and focus on skills like critical thinking, communication, and adaptability. Cooperation between the government, educational institutions, and international organizations will be important for sharing knowledge and building capacity.

As global challenges become more connected, the link between education and diplomacy will only grow stronger. India’s success will depend on how well it uses its young population by providing quality, inclusive, and globally relevant education.

In the end, education is not just about development within the country—it is key to India’s future as a global power. Investing in education today will shape how strongly India can influence the world tomorrow.

The writer is legal advisor. Views are personal