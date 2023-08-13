Ringside view by Tushar Bhaduri: BCCI takes fans for granted in lead-up to World Cup

By Tushar Bhaduri

It seems the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is quite keen on letting matters drag till as late as possible when it comes to the upcoming World Cup – whether in squad selection or on scheduling issues. For a major tournament that gets underway on October 5, the ordinary Indian fan neither has much inkling about the final 15 who will represent the country till date, while the final itinerary of the event, complete with dates and venues of individual matches had to wait till the 11th hour (and 59 minutes) before being announced.

It is well documented that the final schedule for the previous two 50-over World Cups was known more than 12 months ahead of the tournaments so that fans who wished to attend games could make their travel and accommodation plans accordingly. But the BCCI is not known for keeping the paying fan at the front and centre of its concerns. As the event gets closer, travel costs and hotel tariffs increase considerably, putting a dent in the fans’ pockets. But while those coming from overseas may crib and complain about the delay, the BCCI is safe in the knowledge that there is a big enough captive market that is willing to burn a hole in their pockets to be a part of the experience of a World Cup in India.

It is this no-holds-barred obsession that allows BCCI to take the ordinary fan for granted. This is what lets them stage matches at stadiums that lack the most basic facilities for spectators – be it comfortable seating, clean toilets, and efficient ticketing systems. In any other country, it would be inconceivable that not a single ticket had gone on sale, with the event just over 50 days away.

Further delay

As things stand, fans will have to wait a bit longer before buying tickets. They will first have to register their interest, starting August 15, which, in the words of the ICC press release, “will enable them to receive ticket news first and help secure their spot at the World Cup, and experience the joy of cricket in one day.”

That in no way guarantees them a ticket, which go on sale from August 25 in a phased manner, with those for India matches available last – with the India-Pakistan fixture being the last round-robin match in this sequence.

Fans will have to log in on the designated date and time to book tickets. If they are lucky enough to procure a ticket amidst the clamour and rush, they can then collect the physical copy from designated centres in the host city. For an extra charge, the tickets can also be couriered to the buyer. With a big chunk of tickets being reserved for state associations, sponsors, government, and police officials, only a small percentage will eventually get into the hands of general fans. Those will no doubt be gone in no time once on sale, disappointing a large number of fans.

The ticketing delay has got everything to do with the dilly-dallying over the final schedule. The World Cup was slotted in the October-November window to take advantage of the festive period during Dussehra, Durga Puja, Navratri, Kali Puja, and Diwali. It would have created an additional vibe around the tournament with fans not having to take too many days off from schools, colleges, and work to watch the matches.

Hence, it’s sort of counter-intuitive for organisers and local administration officials to raise concerns that they may not be able to provide adequate security for matches. Were they not taken into confidence and consulted before announcing the schedule? Now to accommodate two changes, as many as seven other games have also had to be rescheduled.

No clarity

This same propensity to take the fan for granted manifests itself in the uncertainty surrounding the fitness of some of the key Indian players in the lead-up to the World Cup. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will make a comeback in the T20I series in Ireland, and he will be undoubtedly eased back into the job. He will be first tested in four-over spells before an assessment is made over his ability to effectively last a 50-over match.

However, there is no clarity over where KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are on their road to recovery. In their absence, the team management and selectors have tried a lot of players without anyone cementing a spot. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson have been given umpteen chances at various spots in the line-up, but the general consensus seems to be that the hosts could be in big trouble at the World Cup if the two injured players don’t make a full recovery in time. The situation was not helped by the experimentation done in spots over which there is hardly any doubt regarding the World Cup. Several key players have been rested in the lead-up series when getting match time could have helped in familiarising with their given roles.

That Rahul and Iyer are some way away from full fitness is evident from the fact there is no confirmation about their return to action. And the occasional BCCI press release conceal more than they spell out, prompting speculation over their comeback prospects.

Indian cricket fans are generally an anxious lot, especially in the lead-up to a big tournament, and the absence of two vital cogs in the engine room has not helped their nerves. If the wise men have a plan, they are hiding it very well.