A broad consensus appears to have emerged between the government and the automobile industry on the revised Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) norms for 2027-32. The latest draft strikes a pragmatic balance between regulatory ambition and industry concerns. Earlier proposals had exposed fault lines among manufacturers; the revised version, however, aligns more closely with the twin objectives of improving fleet efficiency and ensuring a workable compliance road map.

In line with the government’s electrification push, the CAFE-3 norms—set to be implemented over FY27-32—should steadily nudge carmakers towards greater adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). Automakers have little reason to complain, even if not all demands have been met. The most contentious element—the fuel efficiency targets—has been meaningfully eased. The September 2025 draft had retained a uniform slope coefficient of 0.002 across all five years to determine permissible fuel consumption. This has now been moderated to 0.00158 for 2027-28 and further to 0.00131 by 2031-32, offering companies greater flexibility in meeting targets.

Moderated Targets

The decision not to carve out explicit concessions for sub-4 metre vehicles avoids distorting the market along segment lines, even as the weight-based formula continues to provide implicit support. That said, analysts point out that the relief is not evenly distributed: manufacturers with lighter, hatchback-heavy fleets are likely to enjoy slightly greater headroom.

Significantly, the draft expands the range of technological pathways available for compliance. While EVs continue to receive strong incentives, hybrids, flex-fuel vehicles and biofuels are now explicitly recognised. Incremental efficiency gains—from start-stop systems and regenerative braking to improved thermal management—are also accounted for. This allows manufacturers to optimise conventional internal combustion engines even as they invest in new technologies.

Flexibility Through Credits

The result is a more inclusive framework that accommodates electric-first players, hybrid advocates and small-car manufacturers within a single compliance structure. The earlier divide within the industry—between those pushing rapid electrification and those seeking recognition for transitional technologies—appears to have narrowed. Such alignment reduces policy friction and lends greater certainty to investment decisions already underway.

A key positive is the introduction of a credit-debit mechanism. Manufacturers that outperform their fleet-average fuel consumption targets can accumulate credits, while those falling short incur debits, tracked through a passbook system. These can be carried forward and adjusted over time, ensuring compliance is assessed over a horizon rather than in isolated annual snapshots.

The move to multi-year compliance blocks—three years initially, followed by two-year periods—further cushions companies against short-term disruptions, such as supply-chain shocks. Within these blocks, firms can offset surpluses against deficits before penalties are triggered, adding a crucial layer of flexibility. This is particularly relevant given reports that at least eight manufacturers breached emission limits in FY23. With flexibility built into the system and penalties positioned as a last resort, the focus now shifts to execution.

The revised framework provides both time and multiple compliance pathways. Its success will ultimately depend on how effectively manufacturers deploy these levers to improve fleet efficiency and accelerate the transition. Carmakers must step up investments in cleaner technologies—especially hybrids and EVs—if the intended gains are to materialise. The pace of EV adoption in India will be the real test of whether policy intent translates into meaningful change. Policy support will need to remain consistent and coordinated, spanning incentives, state-level implementation, and grid readiness. Equally, automakers will have to move beyond compliance and treat electrification as a core strategic shift.