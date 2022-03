While, between FY17 and FY21, UP registered a GSDP CAGR below that of the national GDP (1.5% versus 2%), the rate of Punjab’s per-capita-income growth was lower than the country’s.

Assembly-poll results for five states—UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa—will be in today. The incoming governments in UP and Punjab will face some challenges on the economic front.

While, between FY17 and FY21, UP registered a GSDP CAGR below that of the national GDP (1.5% versus 2%), the rate of Punjab’s per-capita-income growth was lower than the country’s.

The five states’ debt-GDP ratios were higher than the NK Singh committee’s recommendation of 20%, with Punjab’s a worrying 53.5%.