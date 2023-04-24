NPCI’s 1.1% Interchange Fee on UPI Payments via Wallet – The Watershed Moment for Fintech in India

By Upasana Taku

The fintech industry in India has been eagerly waiting for a watershed moment, and it has finally arrived with NPCI’s announcement of a 1.1% interchange fee on UPI payments via PPI. This move, along with the new guidelines issued by RBI and NPCI, is expected to revolutionize the UPI ecosystem in India and propel the development of digital payments and fintech in the country.

In the last few years, a large UPI ecosystem has developed in India, where there are several apps through which you can use your bank account and pay via UPI. The phenomenal growth of UPI is reflected in the numbers revealed by NPCI over the years – the platform surpassed 1 billion transactions in October 2019, over three years after its launch in 2016. In July 2021, it reached 3 billion transactions, and in the calendar year 2022, UPI processed over a whopping 74 billion transactions worth Rs 125.94 trillion. But despite such immense growth and world-leading potential, UPI has lacked revenue opportunities, which created monetary problems for banks, payment players, and fintech companies operating in the domain. However, with the new guidelines, wallets have become interoperable on the UPI rail, which means that a wallet is treated like a bank account.

Wallets Becoming Interoperable on UPI Rail – New Opportunities for Industry Players

The new guidelines state that wallets have become interoperable on the UPI rail, which means that a wallet is treated like a bank account. Now, when a MobiKwik user scans a QR code from any other company app, they can pay via UPI from their bank account or from their MobiKwik wallet by scanning the same UPI QR code, which they couldn’t do before. For these transactions where payment is made from the wallet balance and not from the bank account, there will be no merchant fee or MDR that will be paid by the merchant for transactions below Rs. 2000. This ensures that nothing changes for majority of the users and merchants. There is a nominal fee of 1.1% that will be charged to the merchant as MDR for transactions above Rs 2,000 for PPI transactions over UPI. Most merchants even today pay an MDR for accepting wallet transactions from users, so overall there isn’t any new impact of NPCI’s announcement for merchants or users.

For transactions more than Rs. 2000, NPCI will deduct a fee of 1.1% from the transaction, which will go to MobiKwik as the issuer in this case. If the transaction is below Rs. 2000, the MDR remains zero. This move is beneficial for everyone involved. From a user’s point of view, this is convenient as they can park a certain amount of money in their wallet and use it for all daily life transactions without flooding their primary savings account with transactions of small amounts. Also, they don’t have to enter their PIN/OTP for every transaction every time they use cards, they can set up a simple PIN the way they do for UPI transactions currently and money gets debited from their wallet balance.

The move also provides some revenue opportunities for banks, payment players, and fintech companies, which will help in the growth and development of the payments industry. With the option of wallets, users can choose where they want to pull money from, and merchants can accept other forms of payments too, providing more options.

Understanding Interchange Fee and its Impact on Merchants Accepting Payments via PPI

An interchange fee is a fee charged by one bank to another bank for processing a transaction. In the case of UPI transactions, the interchange fee is paid by the bank of the merchant to the bank of the payer. The new rule recommended by the NPCI will only impact merchants who accept payments through the PPI method for transactions of Rs 2,000 and above. Despite these charges, the move is beneficial for merchants as now they will have access to other payment methods, which people can use via a wallet to pay them, and transactions will be incremental. For example, a person can buy a smartphone worth Rs. 5000 using a credit product or their wallet, even if they only have Rs. 2000 in their bank account.

This is particularly helpful in smaller cities, towns, and villages of India where payment options may be limited for merchants and users alike as now wallets can be loaded via multiple payment methods like UPI, credit card, debit card, loyalty points, etc., so users can choose where they want to pull money from. For instance, a merchant in a small town who does not have a POS machine can only accept UPI payments. But, with the option of wallets, they can accept other forms of payments too, which gives them numerous other options.

In conclusion, NPCI’s 1.1% interchange fee is a positive move that benefits all parties involved, including users, small merchants, banks, payment players, and fintech companies. This move will propel the growth of digital payments and fintech in India and pave the way for a brighter future for the industry by giving the choice of making payments from any app and any mode to the end user.

The author is Co-founder & COO, MobiKwik.

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.