NBFC bad loans rising

Sector-wise, industries account for 41% of the total lending followed by retail and services.

Written by Saikat Neogi
The services sector, led by transport operators, trade and commercial real estate, has shown consistent improvement in credit growth.

The profitability of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) has improved because of robust growth in fund- and fee-based income. However, their non-performing assets (NPAs) have risen in Q3FY22 after falling in Q2FY22 due to the impact of the revised income recognition, asset classification and provisioning norms.

