Generation powering up

Power generation in the country has grown around 11% year-on-year (y-o-y) in January and February as power demand is set to rise in the summer months. Generation from thermal units was up 8.7% y-o-y during the two months, while renewable energy generation rose 31.3%. On a three-year CAGR basis, power generation has grown over 5%. In fact, the power ministry has invoked emergency provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003, directing all imported coal-based power plants to run at full capacity in the summer months.