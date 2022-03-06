Elevating productivity in the virtual workforce: the rulebook for organizations and the workforce

Leading a virtual workforce requires a strong emphasis on skills such as empathy and the ability to foster a sense of belonging to the organization.

Written by Nitin Thakur

The move to a virtual working model due to the pandemic was a trial by fire for many organizations. Almost two years since, workplace demographics and dynamics continue to shift and evolve. Companies are looking at hybrid workforces and remote working is going to remain a part of the new-normal for many. It becomes important for organizations to institutionalize frameworks that cultivate and maintain a nurturing environment for its remote workers and define measures of success.

Leadership matters more now than ever



Leading a virtual workforce requires a strong emphasis on skills such as empathy and the ability to foster a sense of belonging to the organization. Leaders of today need to learn how to leverage technology to enable and sustain productivity in a workforce that needs to be consistently empowered to give their best. It becomes important for them to trust their employees and to let them use their preferred working style. Higher Management can lead by example and establish norms for independent working while still defining accountability, which will further lend to employees across the organization, a trickle-down effect as renowned journalist Daniel Goleman calls it.

Re-calibrated KPIs suited to the new world order

Remote workplaces call for effective performance management which means that key performance indicators (KPIs) need to track not just productivity and effectiveness but also collaboration and well-being. This can help foretell productivity or provide signals if an employee is heading towards a burn out, enabling organizations to create a support net with focused solutions for the challenges faced by the virtual workforce. The metrics for these could incorporate measures such as team touchpoints, individual workload coping mechanisms and employee temperaments. It reminds me of IBM, that created a ‘work-from-home pledge’ during the initial days of the pandemic that specified norms to communicate and treat each other while working remotely.

Build a culture of positive recognition and set team structures to avert distractions

Recognizing and appreciating employee efforts is a significant driver of productivity not least in a remote working environment where physical access is limited and opportunities for verbal cues rare. Creating innovative platforms and occasions to recognize the workforce and encourage further desirable outputs becomes imperative. Using technology driven initiatives such as gamification with performance leader boards and competitions have proven to be widely effective. Working remotely also means that the chances of distractions as well as burn out are high. Team structures should be clear and work schedules should focus on breaks and activities to build focus of a dispersed team.

Along with organizations creating frameworks for enhanced workforce productivity, there are aspects that the employees need to work on to adapt to a virtual work environment in a robust manner.

Make sure the tech is right

Ensure that you are using tech and video conferencing platforms that are consistent with the organization. Do not forget to do test-runs before getting on real meetings to avoid last minute hassle.

Connect outside of calls

It certainly helps to connect with your colleagues outside of Zoom on social networks, through texting or calling. Some organizations have their own virtual networks where employees can chat and have fun conversations apart from work.

Have a dedicated work place and keep a track of your time

A dedicated workplace at home, is possible, will create a boundary between your personal and professional life even at home and will help with productivity. Also, track the time that you actually spend on working and when your focus and productivity are optimal working at home, considering family obligations and distractions. Use this to create a work schedule that works best for you, in-alignment with your team.

The author is Co-Founder and Managing Director, GenLeap. Views are personal.