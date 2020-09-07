Diffbot attempts to create smarter AI that can discern between fact and misinformation

The Diffbot is trying to make the process more autonomous. The use of knowledge graphs is not unique to Diffbot.

The better part of the early 2000s was spent in creating artificial intelligence (AI) systems that could beat the Turing Test; the test is designed to determine if an AI can trick a human into believing that it is a human. Now, companies are in a race to create a smarter AI that is more knowledgeable and trustworthy. A few months ago, Open AI showcased GPT-3, a much smarter version of its AI bot, and now as per a report in MIT Technology Review, Diffbot is working on a system that can surpass the capabilities of GPT-3.

Diffbot is expected to be a smarter system as it works by reading a page as a human does. Using this technology, it can create knowledge graphs, which will contain verifiable facts. One of the problems that constant testing of GPT-3 reveals is that you still need a human to cross-verify information it is collecting. The Diffbot is trying to make the process more autonomous. The use of knowledge graphs is not unique to Diffbot; Google also uses them. The success of Diffbot will depend on how accurately it can differentiate between information and misinformation.

Give it will apply natural language processing and image recognition to virtually billions of web-pages, the knowledge graph it will build will be galactic. It will join Google and Microsoft in crawling nearly the entire web. Its non-stop crawling of the web means it knocks down its knowledge graph periodically, incorporating new information. If it can sift through data to verify information, it will indeed be a victory for internet companies looking to make their platforms more reliable.