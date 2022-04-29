scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS

Data Drive: The changing exports mix

It is worth noting that the share of exports in the GDP has fallen from the FY12 level, but improved from FY16.

Written by Saikat Neogi
Import Export 03
Geographical diversification will reduce India's dependence on a group of nations to drive exports.

The share of India’s exports to developing countries has grown from 28.4% in 2000 to 38.9% in 2021, while the share to developed nations has fallen from 49.2% to 35.9%.

Geographical diversification will reduce India’s dependence on a group of nations to drive exports. Even the exports mix has diversified; the share of engineering goods, drugs has risen while that of gems and jewellery and ready-made garments has shrunk.

It is worth noting that the share of exports in the GDP has fallen from the FY12 level, but improved from FY16.

Also Read

More Stories on
ECONOMY
exports

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.