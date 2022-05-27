scorecardresearch

Data Drive: Rising household liabilities

Households contribute significantly for investment in financial assets in the economy; this segment has the highest financial net worth (88.3% of net national income in 2019-20 as compared with 35.3% for financial companies).

Written by Saikat Neogi
While the growth in financial assets of this segment has moderated, growth in liabilities has risen in 2019-20, data from RBI show.

As a result, the financial surplus of households—net acquisition of financial assets less net increase in financial liabilities—has reduced to 9.3% of net national income, a level seen in 2015-16, which will have a bearing on the investments in the economy.

