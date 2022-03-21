Data Drive: Becoming UVquitous

There is an overlap in prices between some small cars and compact UVs.

For Indians, utility vehicles (UVs) have emerged as a favourite among passenger vehicles. New players, new models, growing personal mobility and consumer preference towards SUV-type design have been push factors.

An analysis by Crisil shows that the number of UVs in the top 25 best-selling models increased to 13 in the first nine months of FY22, from just three in 2012, as a UV offers “better off-road capability than a sedan or a hatchback”.