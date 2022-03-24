Data Drive: A PLI push for capex

Of the total incentive, more than half will be spent on sectors with domestic manufacturing and export focus and the rest on import localisation.

The implementation of the PLI scheme in 15 sectors—involving government incentives of Rs 1.93 trillion—will lead to a potential capex of Rs 2.5-3 trillion over the scheme period and will account for 13-14% of annual investment spending in the next 3-4 years, a CRISIL analysis shows. Of the total incentive, more than half will be spent on sectors with domestic manufacturing and export focus and the rest on import localisation. This may translate to an incremental revenue addition of Rs 30-35 trillion over the scheme period.