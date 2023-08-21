Combating Social Isolation: How are seniors building connections to foster well-being

By Dr Shabnam Mir

The issue of social isolation among senior citizens is a pressing concern which demands a comprehensive and adaptable strategy. With age, social interactions among seniors often reduce drastically, and addressing this challenge requires a collective effort, not only by individuals, but also communities, organisations, and policymakers.

As per the WHO report on the Demographic Change and Healthy Ageing Unit, in most countries one in every three older people are lonely. And according to the Committee on the Health and Medical Dimensions of Social Isolation and Loneliness in Older Adults, loneliness and isolation can impact a person’s life, even significantly increasing the risk of premature death. It increases the risk of Dementia by about 50%, and levels up the risk of stroke and heart disease by 32% and 29%, respectively.

By fostering a sense of belonging, purpose and connection, we can enhance the quality of life for seniors and create a more inclusive society. We need to take a multi-faceted approach in order to tackle social isolation among them. Here are some strategies and ideas that can help address this issue:

Creating Senior-Friendly Community Spaces

One of the fundamental steps in tackling senior isolation is establishing spaces where older adults are welcomed and they may engage in meaningful activities and build connections. Senior living spaces, centres, clubs, and community centres tailored to their interests provide an environment where seniors feel valued and understood.

Providing Supportive Services

Ensuring access to assisted care services, such as home care, meal delivery and counselling, is paramount for maintaining the independence and overall well-being of our elderly population. These vital services not only cater to regular needs of seniors but also extend invaluable emotional support and a heightened sense of security among them.

Extending Home Visits and Outreach

Regular companionship through home visits or virtual check-ins is a way to combat isolation among seniors who may be confined to their homes. Trained volunteers or professionals can provide emotional support and act as a medium of connection to the outside world.

Fostering Intergenerational Bonds

According to a survey conducted by AARP, nearly 40% of adults have a close friend at least 15 years older or younger than them. These multigenerational friendships have unique benefits. Intergenerational programs that encourage interactions between seniors and younger generations foster mutual learning and understanding. Whether through mentoring, storytelling or collaborative projects, these connections enrich the lives of both age groups.

Embracing Digital Literacy

In this digitally interconnected world, empowering seniors with technology skills can bridge generational gaps and open avenues for communication. Technology training programs, led by both peers and younger individuals, offer seniors the opportunity to learn to use devices and platforms that facilitate connections with friends and family.

Facilitating Transportation

Limited mobility can exacerbate senior isolation. By developing transportation solutions such as shuttle services, volunteer drivers, and partnerships with ride-sharing companies, we can ensure that seniors can easily access social gatherings, medical appointments, and other essential activities.

Embracing Arts and Culture

Engaging seniors in creative outlets such as art, music, and writing programs encourages self-expression and facilitates social interactions. Organising cultural outings and trips to theatres and museums can instill joy and stimulate meaningful connections among elders.

Engaging Seniors in Volunteer Opportunities

Volunteering offers seniors a chance to contribute their skills and experience to the community, promoting a sense of purpose and connection. Being part of a volunteer group fosters a feeling of being valued and needed.

Advocating for Public Policy

Supportive policies, including affordable housing, accessible healthcare, and age-friendly urban planning, are crucial in creating an environment that encourages seniors to remain active and engaged. These policies play a pivotal role in cultivating an environment that not only facilitates but also actively encourages seniors to maintain their active engagement within the community.

Raising Awareness and Education

Raising awareness about the issue of senior isolation through campaigns, workshops, and media coverage is essential. Educating family members, caregivers, and the broader community about the importance of maintaining connections with seniors can help combat isolation at its roots.

Social isolation among seniors is a challenge that requires a concerted effort from various stakeholders. The issue among seniors is a call to action for all of us. By creating welcoming community spaces offering assisted care services, care homes and care at home facilities in relation to transformative policies, we can rekindle the vibrant connections that are the lifeblood of our society. We need to consider that each community has its unique challenges and resources, so it’s important to tailor strategies to local needs and collaborate with relevant stakeholders to implement effective solutions. Combining multiple approaches and ongoing evaluation of their impact is essential to making a meaningful difference in addressing social isolation among senior citizens.

The author is Consultant Physician and Head Clinical Operation at Antara.

