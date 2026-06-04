Cloud was meant to make technology spending more flexible. Instead, for many organisations, it has become one of the fastest-growing and least predictable costs on the balance sheet. Global public cloud spending has crossed the $700 billion mark, growing at over 20% annually in recent years, as enterprises scale workloads and expand AI-led use cases. Cloud environments have become more complex, and cloud bills incline more towards being a financial priority rather than just an engineering concern.



This is where CFOs are stepping in more actively. Until recently, cloud decisions were largely driven by technology teams, with success measured in speed, performance, and uptime. That is no longer enough. With cloud spending rising and visibility often limited, finance leaders are asking tougher questions on usage, accountability, and the business value behind every incremental spend.

Cloud costs challenge



One of the core challenges is the way cloud costs behave. Unlike traditional infrastructure, spend is tied to usage and moves with it. A change in workload, a new deployment, or even inefficient architecture can quickly push costs up. For many organisations, this makes forecasting difficult and control inconsistent, especially in environments that span multiple cloud platforms.

The growing use of AI is adding to this pressure. Data-heavy workloads, model training, and continuous experimentation are increasing consumption at a pace that many teams are not fully prepared for. Estimates suggest that a significant share of cloud spend, often in the range of 20 to 30%, remains under-optimised due to idle resources and inefficient usage. In several cases, AI initiatives move faster than the guardrails needed to manage them, leading to higher costs without a clear line of sight to returns.

Tracking costs with AI



In response, many organisations are starting to look at AI not just as a driver of cost, but also as a way to manage it better. With the right data and context, AI can help teams track usage patterns, flag unusual spikes, and identify areas where resources are not being fully utilised. This allows for more regular intervention, instead of waiting for monthly reviews to uncover inefficiencies.



For CFOs, this creates a more direct role in cloud governance. Finance teams are working more closely with engineering and operations to bring greater discipline to spending and improve visibility across environments. As cloud and AI investments continue to grow, this alignment becomes critical to ensure that spending translates into measurable business outcomes. Approaches aligned with FinOps are gaining ground, but their effectiveness depends on shared accountability across teams. Without that alignment, even the best systems struggle to deliver meaningful control.



AI workloads are scaling rapidly across cloud environments, bringing finance leaders closer to technology decisions than ever before. Managing cloud spend has become a core business priority with a direct impact on profitability and growth. In an AI-driven environment, growth without visibility is expensive. The organisations that bring discipline to spending, improve visibility, and act on it consistently will be better placed to stay in control and make sharper, more informed decisions.



The writer is CEO, CloudKeeper.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.





