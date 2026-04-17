Even as artificial intelligence (AI) unsettles labour markets, history affirms that human resilience, adaptive demand, and the search for meaning remain the ultimate arbiters of economic destiny.

A line of expert forecasts, while grounded in credible analysis of technological capability, has recently underestimated the elasticity of human systems. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has warned that AI could eliminate up to half of entry-level white-collar jobs within five years, potentially pushing unemployment to 10-20%.

What renders AI uniquely disquieting is its proximity to human cognition. Unlike earlier technologies that augmented or replaced physical effort, AI operates within the domain of analysis, language, and increasingly, creativity. It unsettles not just employment structures but also long-held assumptions about the exclusivity of human intellect. Yet even here, much of the prevailing discourse exhibits a structural asymmetry. It models the potential compression of income without adequately accounting for the simultaneous compression of costs that such technologies enable.

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Services today constitute the preponderance of consumption. If AI drives a deflationary impulse across large swathes of the services economy, the consequence is not merely displacement but accessibility. As costs decline, participation expands. The historical evidence is unambiguous. Every episode of tech-driven deflation has unlocked latent demand and catalysed new forms of economic activity, even as it rendered prior configurations obsolete.

This is not to understate the immediacy or severity of transitional dislocation. Entry-level roles, particularly those that have traditionally served as apprenticeship pathways, are vulnerable to compression. The risk is not only one of employment but of capability formation as organisations may find their talent pipelines attenuated. Moreover, the distributive impact of AI doesn’t confine itself to routine or lower skilled tasks. It traverses educational strata, challenging roles that were once insulated by cognitive complexity.

And yet, even amid such structural shifts, what’s emerging is a revaluation of dimensions of human capability that are not easily codified, replicated, or scaled.

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Empathy, in its truest sense, remains experiential rather than computational. The navigation of ambiguity, accountability, and moral consequence is inseparable from human agency. Creativity, particularly in its generative and non-linear forms, continues to draw upon lived experience, cultural context, and imagination that extends beyond pattern recognition.

Equally, the importance of presence and context cannot be understated. Innovation and collaboration are often the by-products of proximity, unstructured interaction, and shared environments that foster serendipity. In parallel, the human capacity for hope, for perseverance in the face of uncertain outcomes, remains the invisible force that propels societies forward. This amalgam of resilience, determination, and vision has underwritten every phase of human advancement.

The transition from agrarian economies to industrial systems displaced entire modes of livelihood, yet it laid the foundation for unprecedented productivity and urbanisation. The aftermath of the World War II witnessed devastation on a scale that defied comprehension, yet it was followed by reconstruction, institutional innovation, and decades of economic expansion. The advent of the internet during the late 20th century dismantled existing industries even as it created entirely new ecosystems of value.

Across social, technological, and cultural ruptures, the pattern has been consistent. Human societies, when confronted with discontinuity, have not merely recovered. They have reimagined themselves. Despite cycles of pessimism that often accompany such transitions, the deeper trajectory has been one of expansion in capability, longevity, and quality of life. In that sense, even amid contemporary anxieties around AI, there remains a compelling basis to assert that while disruption may be inevitable, decline is not. Human societies have demonstrated a persistent capacity not only to endure but to bloom.

An additional inversion is already discernible. As certain categories of cognitive work become increasingly automated, the relative value of roles anchored in physical adaptability, situational judgement, and real-world problem solving may rise. Skilled trades, technical services, and professions embody forms of intelligence that are not easily abstracted into code. This rebalancing, while counter-intuitive to prevailing narratives of aspirational work, is entirely consistent with the economic principle that value accrues to what remains scarce.

Ultimately, the discourse on AI must return to first principles. Economies are not self-contained mechanical systems. They are reflections of human intent, aspiration, and interaction.

Meaning, in its most fundamental form, arises from being useful to others. Even in contexts where human involvement is not strictly necessary from a production standpoint, it retains intrinsic value from a consumption standpoint.

It is already evident in the composition of societal expenditure. If you notice even today, after basic human needs are met, sectors like preventive healthiness and wellness, higher education, experiences, personal services, and entertainment are central to how prosperity is expressed.

The future, therefore, is unlikely to be defined by the displacement of humans by machines, but by a rearticulation of human value in an age of intelligent systems. The short-term view about human societies and economic correlation may well be marked by dislocation and adjustment. The longer arc, however, continues to be shaped by forces that have endured across millennia.

AI will continue to scale cognitive capability at unprecedented speed and cost efficiency, rendering what was once scarce increasingly abundant. However, the premium will migrate towards what cannot be industrialised at scale: human attention, human connection, human identity, and the deeply personal experience of meaning. As intelligence becomes abundant, meaning becomes scarce—and deeply human.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.