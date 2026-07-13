By Pradipt Kapoor

India is rapidly moving from experimenting with AI to using it for mission-critical business functions. The growing dependence on AI is making cloud infrastructure a strategic business asset.

As companies scale AI for real business outcomes, data protection, regulatory compliance and digital sovereignty are rising to the top of boardroom priorities. Against this backdrop, sovereign cloud is emerging as a locally governed, resilient platform that gives organisations the control, trust and scalability needed to adopt AI responsibly.

Data control becomes a boardroom priority

For Indian enterprises, digital sovereignty – the ability to control their data – has shifted from being a technical issue to a business priority. It means knowing where data is stored, who controls it, which laws apply and who can access it. India’s evolving regulatory landscape is driving greater enterprise accountability, requiring robust, transparent and secure governance of sensitive data and AI systems in line with national priorities.

AI raises the stakes because models increasingly rely on proprietary enterprise and citizen data that may span multiple cloud environments. The question is no longer just where data is stored, but where it is trained, used and managed.

Building a trusted foundation for AI

In India, sovereign cloud is more than hosting servers locally. It means running cloud services under Indian law with control over data location, access, encryption keys and oversight. A well-designed sovereign cloud keeps primary and backup data, logs and metadata within India, provides transparent and auditable controls, and builds compliance into the system.

It is also AI-ready, offering secure access to high-performance computing, fast networks and scalable infrastructure so businesses can innovate without losing control or regulatory confidence.

ALSO READ The invisible race behind AI

As AI becomes mission-critical, sovereign cloud helps protect sensitive data, intellectual property and training models from cross-border exposure and legal uncertainty. It enables organisations to meet compliance requirements while moving quickly through secure, auditable environments for regulated workloads. It also improves resilience through local continuity and failover, making trust a competitive advantage.

A strong domestic digital infrastructure is central to AI adoption. A robust sovereign cloud and data centre ecosystem can power AI at scale while keeping infrastructure local, resilient and increasingly powered by renewable energy. The most effective sovereign cloud platforms combine telecom-scale networks with owned data centre infrastructure to deliver low-latency connectivity, high reliability and the capacity needed for AI workloads at scale.

Planning for secure AI adoption

An effective sovereign cloud strategy begins with assessing data and AI workloads based on sensitivity, regulatory risk and business criticality. Governance, security and monitoring should be built into the design from the outset.

When selecting a partner, organisations should prioritise proven local infrastructure with a pan-India data centre and edge footprint, owned core infrastructure, managed security operations, 24/7 enterprise support and deep compliance expertise in regulated sectors. The objective is not just control, but a resilient platform that supports secure, scalable AI deployments as business needs evolve.

Building trust for long-term growth

Sovereign cloud is no longer a peripheral IT choice; it is a strategic business decision that shapes resilience, competitiveness and long-term growth. Boards should treat data and AI as critical assets, adopt sovereign models for regulated workloads and build hybrid, interoperable systems with strong governance. Organisations that establish trusted, local digital foundations today will be best positioned to lead the next decade of AI-driven growth.

The writer is chief digital & information officer, Bharti Airtel, and CEO of Xtelify

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.