Your Money: Looking for a professional loan? Here’s how to get it

By Mahesh Shukla

Personal loans are simply loans you can borrow for personal use. Borrowers who avail of this loan use the money to buy things, pay tuition fees, pay for medical bills and medicines, and add an extra sum to their monthly budget.

This type of loan is more convenient to apply for since there is no collateral needed. If you are earning and your income is within the limit to qualify for the loan, you can easily avail of it. On top of your income, your credit score is also a factor. A good credit score can make the application so much easier. With a good credit score comes a good credit record. Lenders look at your credit scores and record to check whether you are a good borrower or not. Since there is no collateral, they rely on your history of payment.

Personal loans

Personal loans are smaller than mortgages. However, since this loan is mainly used for personal reasons, you can’t use it to buy a house, a car, or other similar assets. If you need to purchase assets other than your personal expenses, then personal loans might not be the right one for you.

Also, you might be wondering who can qualify for personal loans. Unlike any other type of loans specific to a class or group of persons, personal loans are open to anyone at the right age to borrow, earning enough and has documents to show to the lender. Whatever your position is, you can get personal loans as long as you can present the complete requirements.

Professional loans

Professional loans, unlike personal loans, are only open to working professionals, such as accountants and doctors. If you are working for another industry without a white-collar job title, you can’t avail of professional loans.

This type of loan is more personalised to cater to the needs of working professionals. According to its definition, professional loans are created to help these people fund or expand their businesses to practice their profession. So, for example, if you are a doctor planning to open a clinic somewhere in India, you can apply for a professional loan to successfully make your plans come true.

Since it is personalised, this loan suits the needs of working professionals. The lender considers your income and financial capability to pay. You can avail of big loans for your expenses with lower interest rates, and the application is processed within a day, depending on the lender.

How to get the loan?

The next thing to do is to look for a lender to get the loan from. But, where and how do you choose one? Earlier you had to go to the bank and undergo a lot of processes before you could submit your application. Thanks to technology, you can now do everything online. You can get personal and professional loans from online lenders. There are many online lenders with these types of loans. In fact, you can now apply online by uploading your documents on the official website of your chosen lender.

Just make sure that when choosing the right lender, you are considering several factors, such as the interest rate, possible fees and penalties when you default or pay late and processing fees. Compare more than one lender so you can land the best offer in the market.

The writer is founder & CEO, PayMe India