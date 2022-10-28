Why flexible co-working spaces are better than conventional leases

The co-working/ shared space category in India is on an upswing with close to 12-16 million seats, as per industry estimates. Globally, there are close to 1950 co-working spaces which will reach 4,200 by 2024, as per the estimates by Statista. A sizable part of the growth will emanate from India, where the popularity of shared spaces is soaring. Currently, India is one of the fastest-growing co-working markets in the world.

Interestingly, the demand for co-working spaces is not just limited to start-ups, freelancers, solopreneurs, SMEs, etc. In fact, more than 80% of the leasing is coming from big corporates, MNCs, mid-sized enterprises, banks, professional consulting companies, etc.

There are numerous benefits associated with shared spaces, which are drawing the attention of big and small enterprises alike. Co-working spaces offer a very flexible working environment and nurture positive networking and innovation. In contrast to conventional office set-up, they are designed to keep the interest of the new-age employees. Special attention is given to ergonomics which can help significantly enhance overall productivity.

Such spaces also come up with a host of shared facilities such as gyms & fitness centers, common areas, cafeterias, cafes, libraries, etc. These are in sync with the lifestyle of new-age employees. Moreover, the spaces are mostly open 24 hours, which renders a tremendous amount of flexibility to the employees. They can login as per their wish to do the work. These days after all not everyone is comfortable with the 9-5 routine.

Cost Advantages in Co-Working Spaces

One of the strategic advantages of shared spaces is cost-effectiveness. In the post-pandemic world, when most of the major enterprises including large MNCs are looking to contain cost, shared spaces offer an affordable and scalable solution.

Corporates used to lease out spaces bigger than their requirements, keeping in mind about the possible future expansion. Though it is logically astute thinking, it also results in suboptimal utilization of space, if the expansion plan fails to take off. This bottleneck is greatly managed with the help of flexible spaces, wherein one leases out seats as per the exact requirement. The pay-per-use model makes it highly efficient in cost management. Subsequently when the company will expand, they can opt for more spaces in sync with its exact requirement. Such arrangement also helps the occupier scale-up fast without much worries.

Hub & Spoke Models

As offices are resuming, many corporates are now opting for hub-spoke model to give more comfort and flexibility to their employees. In such model, there is a central hub/ office backed by a network of workstations. In such an arrangement, an employee does not necessarily need to report to the central office (which is mostly in CBDs) but can log in to their nearest workstation. This gives comfort to employees, saves time in commute, and improves overall productivity. Shared spaces or co-working spaces fit in seamlessly with the hub and spoke model.

In the foreseeable space, the co-working segment will continue to grow at a scorching pace steered by its inherent advantages over conventional leasing options. Co-working is much more economical and scalable in contrast to regular offices. They also offer conducive working environment and better networking opportunities, which is making them popular not only in metros but also in smaller cities. In Tier 2 such as Indore, Nagpur, Lucknow, Cochin, Vizag, Surat, etc as well the demand for shared spaces is gaining steam and they will continue to thrive as a viable leasing option.

(By Nakul Mathur, MD, Avanta India)