Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin beneficiaries can now correct eKYC errors till the end of March this year. The scheme introduced by the Maharashtra government in 2024 provides eligible women with a monthly payment of Rs 1,500 to promote economic independence, improve nutrition and health, and enhance their role in family decision-making. The government revoked an earlier decision to carry out physical verification of ineligible beneficiaries this week while extending the deadline for completing and correcting e-KYC details on the online portal to March 31.

“Complaints have been received regarding difficulties in accessing scheme benefits due to some beneficiaries selecting incorrect options during the e-KYC process. Specifically, all eligible sisters who have completed e-KYC but are yet to receive the benefits are being given another opportunity to correct their e-KYC information,” said Women and Child Welfare minister Aditi Tatkare.

What is the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana?

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is a Maharashtra government scheme that aims to empower women — with a special focus on unmarried, married, widowed, divorced, abandoned, or destitute individuals from low-income households.

“The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is a flagship initiative by the Maharashtra Government providing a monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500 to eligible women aged 21 to 65. The state is currently prioritising the clearance of all pending installments through direct benefit transfer (DBT) while streamlining the mandatory e-KYC verification process. Beneficiaries are advised to ensure their bank accounts are linked with Aadhaar to avoid delays caused by administrative cycles or upcoming civic election guidelines,” reads an excerpt from the Ladki Bahin Yojana website.

How to complete or correct e-KYC?

Applicants who have applied but not yet received payments can complete or rectify their details online.

Here are the steps to follow:

Log onto the official website at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in or follow the direct link by clicking here

