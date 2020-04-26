UP government freezes state employees’ DA for 18 months, allowances for a year

The DA allowances hike would be suspended between January 2020 to June 2021.

Taking a cue from the central government, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday, suspended fresh Dearness Allowances (DA) hikes given to the state employees, teachers and pensioners in view of a severe dip in revenues amid the economic crisis arising out of the coronavirus and its resultant lockdown.

The order issued by the state finance department here on Saturday will impact over 16 lakh state employees and officers, approximately three lakh teachers and 12 lakh pensioners.