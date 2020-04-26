UP government freezes state employees’ DA for 18 months, allowances for a year

The order issued by the state finance department will impact over 16 lakh state employees and officers, approximately three lakh teachers and 12 lakh pensioners.
Taking a cue from the central government, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday, suspended fresh Dearness Allowances (DA) hikes given to the state employees, teachers and pensioners in view of a severe dip in revenues amid the economic crisis arising out of the coronavirus and its resultant lockdown.
The DA allowances hike would be suspended between January 2020 to June 2021.
The order issued by the state finance department here on Saturday will impact over 16 lakh state employees and officers, approximately three lakh teachers and 12 lakh pensioners.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.