When Budget 2025 announced that individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh under the new tax regime would effectively pay no income tax, it grabbed immediate attention. For salaried taxpayers, thanks to the Rs 75,000 standard deduction, this effective zero-tax threshold went even higher to Rs 12.75 lakh.

At the time, the message sounded simple and powerful – more money in your pocket.

A year later, however, many salaried households now are asking a different question – if taxes have gone down, why doesn’t life feel financially easier?

The answer lies in a simple but important distinction – tax relief and financial relief are not always the same thing.

A lower income tax bill can improve your finances on paper. But whether that translates into real-world comfort depends on rent, school fees, EMIs, insurance premiums, household inflation and long-term financial responsibilities. For many salaried Indians, those pressures have remained stubbornly high.

The Rs 12 lakh tax-free claim is true—but only in context

The headline around “Rs 12 lakh tax-free income” was not misleading, but it was often oversimplified.

Under the new tax regime announced in Budget 2025, individuals can effectively pay zero income tax up to Rs 12 lakh because of the rebate structure. Salaried taxpayers benefit further because of the Rs 75,000 standard deduction, taking the effective zero-tax threshold to Rs 12.75 lakh.

But that benefit applies within the framework of income tax alone.

A household’s monthly financial reality is shaped by far more than just tax deductions. Salaried families still deal with rent, home loan EMIs, education expenses, healthcare costs, groceries, fuel, transport, domestic help and insurance renewals.

So while tax relief may be mathematically real, the lived experience of relief can feel far less dramatic.

Why many salaried employees expected a bigger jump in take-home pay

One common assumption after the Budget was that lower taxes would immediately translate into a significantly higher monthly salary credit.

But salary math doesn’t work that neatly.

Before your salary reaches your bank account, several deductions may already apply, including EPF contributions, professional tax in some states, employer-linked insurance deductions, and payroll adjustments.

Even where tax liability reduces meaningfully, the monthly difference may not feel transformational.

Suppose a taxpayer saves Rs 60,000 annually because of lower tax liability. That works out to roughly Rs 5,000 a month.

Now compare that with rising monthly costs: Rent increases in metro cities, higher school fees, health insurance premium revisions, grocery inflation, utility bill increases and transport expenses.

That additional Rs 5,000 can disappear faster than expected.

New vs old tax regime: the comparison many taxpayers are still making

Even months after Budget 2025, many salaried taxpayers continue comparing the new and old tax regimes. That’s because the two systems reward different financial behaviours. The old regime rewarded deductions and tax planning.

Taxpayers could claim benefits through:

-Section 80C: Up to Rs 1.5 lakh through instruments like PPF, ELSS, EPF, life insurance premiums

-Section 80D: Health insurance deductions of Rs 25,000 for self/family, with additional benefits for senior citizen parents

-Section 24(b): Home loan interest deduction up to Rs 2 lakh for self-occupied property

-HRA exemption: Based on salary structure and rent paid

-Section 80CCD(1B): Additional NPS tax benefit

The new regime removes most of these deductions in exchange for lower tax rates and simpler compliance. This means the right choice depends heavily on individual circumstances—not headlines.

The break-even question: when does the old regime still make sense?

This is the most practical question for salaried taxpayers. At what point do deductions become large enough to make the old regime more attractive?

There is no universal answer because salary structures differ, but broadly, taxpayers with significant deductions often still benefit from comparing both regimes carefully.

This may include those with substantial home loan interest payments, strong HRA exemptions, NPS contributions, full Section 80C utilization, health insurance deductions and dependent family obligations.

Meanwhile, younger salaried taxpayers with simpler financial profiles often find the new regime more efficient. That’s why the debate hasn’t disappeared even after Budget 2025.

The hidden behavioural shift: tax simplification vs forced discipline

The old tax regime did more than reduce taxes. It also nudged people toward structured saving. For years, salaried employees invested in tax-saving instruments not just for wealth creation, but because tax incentives encouraged financial discipline. That included Public Providet Fund (PPF), Equity-Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS), National Pension System (NPS), life insurance, tax-saving fixed deposits, etc.

But not all savers are the same. Some would continue investing regardless of tax benefits. Others relied on tax-saving deadlines as a push to save. That distinction matters.

Because if the second group now spends rather than invests the extra liquidity, tax simplification may unintentionally weaken long-term financial discipline.

Why middle-class families often feel less relief than expected

For financially stretched salaried households, tax relief is only one part of the story. Take a family earning Rs 18 lakh annually. Their obligations may include home loan EMI, school fees, insurance premiums, elderly parents’ medical costs, coaching expenses, household support, transport and fuel and recurring lifestyle costs.

Under the old regime, some of these financial commitments also helped reduce tax liability.

For example:

Home loan relief: Section 24(b) allowed deduction of up to Rs 2 lakh on interest for self-occupied homes.

Health insurance: Section 80D provided tax benefits for premiums paid.

HRA exemption: Salaried employees in rented accommodation could reduce taxable income significantly.

HRA calculations themselves were complex, based on the lowest of actual HRA received, 50% of salary in metro cities (40% in non-metros), or actual rent paid minus 10% of salary. This complexity was exactly what some taxpayers disliked.

But it was also what made the old regime financially useful for certain households. The new regime simplifies taxation—but simplification does not always mean higher net comfort.

Inflation may have quietly neutralised much of the gain

Perhaps the biggest reason the tax relief feels muted is inflation. Suppose a salaried family saved Rs 75,000 annually because of lower tax outgo. That sounds meaningful. But over the same period, rent may have increased sharply, school fees may have risen, health insurance renewals may have become costlier, grocery and utility expenses may have climbed steadily.

The result? Tax savings get absorbed into higher living costs. That’s why many households say the relief exists on paper—but not in their day-to-day finances.

Income tax may be lower, but taxes haven’t disappeared

For many households, “tax burden” means more than just income tax. Even if direct tax liability has reduced, indirect taxes remain part of everyday spending.

GST continues to apply across routine consumption – restaurant bills, OTT subscriptions, mobile and internet services, appliances, travel bookings and numerous household purchases. So while income tax relief matters, the broader tax footprint remains. That shapes perception.

So who has genuinely benefited?

The clearest beneficiaries of the new regime are taxpayers with simpler financial lives. That includes young professionals, unmarried salaried employees, taxpayers without home loans, individuals who did not rely heavily on deductions, and those who prefer convenience over active tax planning. For them, the new regime offers cleaner execution and often genuine savings.

But for others, especially financially committed middle-class households, the benefits can feel less dramatic.

The real question several months later

Budget 2025 unquestionably reduced income tax liability for many salaried Indians. That part is real. But several months later, the bigger question is not whether taxes went down. It is whether financial stress went down.

For many households juggling inflation, family responsibilities, EMIs, education costs, and healthcare spending, the answer remains complicated. Because lower tax outgo does not automatically mean a lighter financial life. And that may be the real story behind the Rs 12 lakh tax relief promise.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is intended to provide a broad understanding of how the new tax regime may impact salaried taxpayers. Tax outcomes vary based on individual income, salary structure, deductions, exemptions, and financial commitments. Readers should consult a qualified tax expert or financial advisor before making decisions between the old and new tax regimes.

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