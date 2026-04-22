If you’ve been investing in the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) for your daughter, one question is bound to come up at some point — can you access the money before the account completes 21 years?

The answer is yes, but with clear conditions. The scheme is designed as a long-term savings tool, yet it gives you controlled flexibility when your child needs funds the most — especially for education or life events like marriage. Knowing exactly how and when you can withdraw money can help you plan better and avoid last-minute confusion.

When are you allowed to withdraw money?

You can’t withdraw money from SSY anytime you wish. The scheme allows partial withdrawal only at a specific stage of your daughter’s life.

You become eligible to withdraw up to 50% of the account balance once your daughter turns 18 or passes Class 10th — whichever happens earlier. The idea is simple: the government wants these savings to support higher education, not short-term needs.

The amount you can withdraw is calculated based on the balance available at the end of the previous financial year, according to the SSY withdrawal guidelines posted by the Ministry of Finance.

So, if you’re planning for college expenses, this provision ensures you have access to a significant portion of the funds right when you need them.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Pre-mature Withdrawal Guide Withdrawal Rules Step-by-Step Key Conditions Early Closure ELIGIBILITY When can you withdraw money? Partial withdrawal is allowed once your daughter turns 18 years old OR passes Class 10 — whichever happens earlier. The scheme is designed for long-term savings, but provides controlled flexibility for higher education expenses. 50% Maximum withdrawal amount You can withdraw up to 50% of the account balance available at the end of the previous financial year. 1x Once per year Only one withdrawal is permitted per year. This facility can be used for up to 5 years maximum. EDU Education purpose only Withdrawn amount must be used for higher education expenses. Supporting documents required to prove educational need. WITHDRAWAL OPTIONS Lump sum or instalments You don’t have to withdraw the entire permitted amount in one go. Choose between taking it as a lump sum payment or opting for instalments spread across eligible years based on your child’s education expense timeline. 1 Check eligibility Ensure your daughter is at least 18 years old or has cleared Class 10. Without meeting this criteria, withdrawal is not permitted. 2 Calculate withdrawal amount You can withdraw up to 50% of the balance from the previous financial year. The final amount should match the actual educational expense you need to cover. 3 Gather supporting documents Collect admission confirmation letter and fee structure or fee slip from the educational institution. These prove the money is required for education. 4 Submit formal application Visit the bank or post office where the SSY account is held. Fill out the withdrawal form and attach the required documents. Accuracy is important to avoid delays. 5 Choose payment mode Decide whether you want the money as a lump sum or in instalments based on your education expense timeline. 6 Plan withdrawals wisely Remember: only one withdrawal per year, maximum 5 years. If your child’s education expenses are spread out, plan accordingly. 50% Max Withdrawal Limit 5 Years Maximum Usage 1 Withdrawal Per Year CRITICAL RULE 1 Withdrawal cannot exceed actual fees The withdrawn amount cannot exceed the actual fees and expenses mentioned in your supporting documents. This ensures funds are strictly used for education purposes. CRITICAL RULE 2 Total withdrawal limit applies Even though you can withdraw in parts across multiple years, the total withdrawal across all years must stay within the permitted 50% limit of the previous year’s balance. CRITICAL RULE 3 No withdrawal before eligibility If your daughter has not reached 18 years of age or has not passed Class 10, you will not be able to access the funds. This is a non-negotiable requirement. MARRIAGE CLOSURE Account closure after marriage If your daughter is getting married after turning 18, you can close the account. Submit an application with proof of age and a declaration. Closure can be done within 1 month before or 3 months after the marriage date. UNFORTUNATE CIRCUMSTANCES Death of account holder In the unfortunate event of the account holder’s death, the account can be closed immediately. The balance along with accrued interest is paid to the guardian. NON-NEGOTIABLE RULE 5-year lock-in period You cannot close the account within the first 5 years of opening it, regardless of the reason. This restriction ensures the scheme remains focused on long-term savings for your daughter’s future. 21 Full maturity period The account completes its full term after 21 years from the date of opening. At maturity, the entire balance with interest is available. Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

Step-by-step: How you can withdraw money from SSY

The withdrawal process is not complicated, but it does require proper documentation. Here’s how you can go about it:

Step 1: Check eligibility

Before anything else, make sure your daughter meets the criteria — she should be at least 18 years old or have cleared Class 10. Without this, withdrawal is not permitted.

Step 2: Calculate how much you can withdraw

You can withdraw up to 50% of the balance from the previous financial year. However, the final amount should match the actual educational expense you need to cover.

Step 3: Gather supporting documents

This is a crucial step. You’ll need proof that the money is required for education. Typically, this includes:

-Admission confirmation letter

-Fee structure or fee slip from the institution

-These documents ensure that the withdrawal is being used for its intended purpose.

Step 4: Submit a formal application

Visit the bank or post office where the SSY account is held. Fill out the withdrawal form and attach the required documents. This is a straightforward process, but accuracy in details is important to avoid delays.

Step 5: Choose how you want the money

You don’t have to withdraw the entire amount in one go. You can take it as a lump sum or opt for instalments.

Step 6: Plan withdrawals wisely

Keep in mind that only one withdrawal is allowed per year, and this facility can be used for up to five years. So, if your child’s education expenses are spread out, you can plan withdrawals accordingly.

Important conditions you should not ignore

While the process seems flexible, there are a few rules you need to keep in mind.

First, the withdrawn amount cannot exceed the actual fees and expenses mentioned in your documents. This ensures that the funds are strictly used for education.

Second, even though you can withdraw in parts, the total withdrawal across years must stay within the permitted limit.

And finally, this is not a free-withdrawal account. If your daughter has not reached the eligible age or education level, you won’t be able to access the funds.

What if you need to close the account early?

There may be situations where you want to close the account before 21 years. While this is allowed, it comes with strict conditions.

If your daughter is getting married after turning 18, you can close the account. You’ll need to submit an application along with proof of age and a declaration. The closure can be done within one month before or three months after the marriage.

In unfortunate circumstances like the death of the account holder, the account can be closed immediately, and the balance along with interest is paid to the guardian.

However, one rule is non-negotiable — you cannot close the account within the first five years of opening it. This restriction ensures that the scheme remains focused on long-term savings.

Why this flexibility matters for you

As a parent, you’re not just saving money — you’re planning milestones. The SSY understands this, which is why it allows partial access to funds when your daughter is ready to take the next step in her education.

At the same time, the structured withdrawal rules ensure that the savings are not misused or exhausted too early. You get the best of both worlds — discipline and flexibility.

In simple terms, if you plan it right, SSY doesn’t just help you build a corpus over time, it also supports you exactly when you need it.

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Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and is based on current rules of the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. Readers are advised to check official government notifications or consult their bank/post office before making any financial decisions. Rules, interest rates, and conditions may change from time to time.