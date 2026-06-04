Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), one of the most popular government-backed retirement schemes in India, is designed for the retirement stage to generate a steady monthly income without taking market-linked risks.

Considering the current rules as per India Post, SCSS allows a maximum investment limit of Rs 30 lakh in a financial year for a single account holder, and hence, married couples can together invest a combined maximum of Rs 60 Lakh in the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS).

But what if you and your spouse have a cumulative amount of Rs 50 lakhs to invest in the SCSS scheme? In this scenario, here’s how much you can generate income monthly, considering that SCSS provides quarterly income, but the interest can be used to create a regular monthly cash flow for retirement expenses.

How Much Can a Couple Earn from a Rs 50 Lakh Investment in SCSS?

Assumptions:

Total invested amount: Rs 50 lakh

Interest rate: assumed to be 8.2% per annum for the entire tenure. (Note: SCSS interest rates get revised quarterly by the government.)

Tenure: full 5-year.

No premature withdrawals are made during the 5 years.

The calculation excludes tax deducted at source (TDS), income tax liability, and surcharge, if any.

Particulars Amount Investment Amount Rs 50,00,000 Interest Rate 8.2% p.a. Annual Interest Income Rs 4,10,000 Quarterly Interest Income Rs 1,02,500 Monthly Equivalent Income Rs 34,167 Total Interest Earned in 5 Years Rs 20,50,000 Principal Returned at Maturity Rs 50,00,000 Total Amount Received Over 5 Years (Principal + Interest) Rs 70,50,000 Source: Cleartax

Note: Although the interest is credited quarterly rather than monthly, the fixed and regular interest payouts make SCSS particularly suitable for senior citizens seeking income certainty in their post-retirement years.

Is TDS deducted on SCSS interest, and how can senior citizens avoid unnecessary tax deductions?

In SCSS, senior citizens get tax benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh under section 80C under the old tax regime. TDS is applicable if the aggregate interest earned from SCSS and other eligible deposits with the same bank or post office exceeds Rs 50,000 in a financial year.

In such cases, TDS is generally deducted at 10% if the investor has furnished a valid PAN and at 20% without a PAN. Senior citizens whose total tax liability is expected to be NIL for that financial year can submit Form 15H to avoid TDS deduction.

How much of the SCSS interest income will remain after tax for couples in different tax brackets? Under the new tax regime, how attractive is SCSS income compared to other fixed-income options?

SCSS continues to be an attractive fixed-income option for senior citizens because of its sovereign backing, predictable returns and high interest rate, which remains one of the highest when compared to most traditional fixed-income products.

While FDs of some Small Finance Banks may offer comparable or higher rates, SCSS combines a relatively high return with government backing, making it appealing for risk-averse senior citizens who prioritise capital protection and regular income over slightly higher but potentially riskier returns.

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What percentage of a retiree’s overall portfolio should ideally be allocated to SCSS?

As for portfolio allocation, there is no one-size-fits-all percentage that suits every individual. The ideal allocation to SCSS should depend on factors such as age, income requirements, risk tolerance, liquidity needs and the size of the retirement corpus.

“For many senior citizens, SCSS can serve as the core fixed-income component of the portfolio because of its safety and regular income features. However, relying exclusively on SCSS may not be advisable due to the investment limit and the need to maintain liquidity and inflation-beating growth through other suitable instruments,” said Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar.

A diversified retirement portfolio generally provides a better balance between income, capital preservation and long-term growth.

Should retirees reinvest maturity proceeds back into SCSS or explore other options?



Whether maturity proceeds should be reinvested in SCSS or invested elsewhere depends on the prevailing SCSS interest rates, along with the financial goals, risk appetite and investment horizon of the senior citizen.

Santosh Agarwal says if SCSS continues to offer competitive rates and the senior citizen requires a stable income with minimal risk, reinvestment may be a sensible choice. However, maturity date is also an appropriate time to reassess one’s financial situation, liquidity needs and market conditions before deciding whether to continue with SCSS or diversify into other fixed-income or growth-oriented investments.

The decision should ultimately align with the individual’s cash flow requirements, risk appetite and financial objectives.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, tax, or financial advice. The calculations and income illustrations are based on assumed interest rates and current SCSS rules, which are subject to change by the Government of India. Actual returns may vary depending on the prevailing interest rate at the time of investment, tax implications, and individual financial circumstances. Readers should consult a qualified financial advisor, tax professional, or refer to official India Post and government notifications before making any investment decisions.

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