Rental housing demand in Indian cities grew 15.8% QoQ in Q1, 2022: Report

In January-March 2022 (Q1 2022), total rental housing demand (searches) in 13 Indian cities jumped by about 15.8% quarter on quarter (QoQ) and 6.7% year on year (YoY), while the cumulative rental housing supply (listings) increased 30.7% QoQ and 101.5% YoY across the cities mapped, reveals Magicbricks’ India Rental Housing Update.

The search volumes in Gurugram, Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad witnessed the highest growth of 33.5%, 27.8%, 21.4%, 19.4%, and 17.6% QoQ, respectively. On the supply front, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai witnessed the maximum growth of 40.9%, 40.9%, 38.1%, 37.6%, and 36.3%, respectively. The supply of rental units witnessed a major hike due to completion of under-construction properties, which were affected due to the pandemic.

The rental housing demand improved across the major Indian cities against the backdrop of a milder third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic as the reopening of many offices resulted in many employees returning from Tier 2 and 3 cities.

The pan-India rental rates witnessed a growth of 4% QoQ, displaying improved strength of the rental housing market in the country. The rental rates in Mumbai saw an upward movement of 4.5%.

According to the report, most tenants (45%) prefer 2 BHK, followed by 3BHK (31%) and 1 BHK (19%) configurations. They also prefer semi-furnished (53%) apartments in multistory (69%) buildings.

Commenting on the same, Sudhir Pai, CEO, Magicbricks, said, “With a milder-than-expected Covid-19 third wave and extensive vaccination drives, many offices had rolled out hybrid working plans from the beginning of this year. They started with bringing employees back to the office at least two to three times a week. As a result, many employees returned to the metros from their hometowns, and the rental housing market saw a sharp demand recovery in the first quarter of the year.”

“Further, with educational institutions also opening up, many families and college/university students also started returning to the metros. We expect this trend to continue for the next few quarters as offices move towards higher occupancies and operations, leading to an improved rental housing market as well,” he added.

The report concludes that there is an increase in the demand for rental housing near employment hubs and educational institutions as people return to metros with schools and offices opening up.

